Overview Of Abrupt Anthropogenic Climate Change

By Daniel Geery

June 10, 2018

Dr. McPherson is the world's leading spokesperson of the fate of our species. It will be much sooner than later, as in our lifetimes. We will almost certainly look like Mars.

The upside is that all other "news" is melodramatic bullshit. So save your emotions and live and enjoy what little life we have left. My opinion, I admit, but I have been for half a century and more attracted to "that which matters." Take it or leave it.

I go rollerblading regularly, walk my dogs, be kind to my limited family and friends (who disagree with me more often than not), and am doing my best to get through the last stages of grief, now on the see-saw of depression-acceptance. I am leaning more heavily on the side of acceptance, and feel much better in that state of mind.

I most highly recommend, "The Fall of Freddie the Leaf," by Leo Busgalia. Need to order another copy for myself and a few friends. It is a most beautiful book on dying, that surpasses all else I've read.

I could go on, regarding "when to end it." I am totally leaning toward before seeing what is coming down the rails at lightening speed, and when to "pull the plug."

Just yesterday I spent two hours at a Climate Change Lobby group, asking questions and hearing answers that are two or three decades too late. We were warned. I am pleased to be among the "warners," but what good does that do my grandson? Or my two "kids," now in their forties?

Feel free to shoot the messenger, I truly wouldn't mind it.

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Lee Schwartz

Awe; no bullets from me!

BTW even Pope Francis would agree with you.


I loved Leo Busgalia.


As you know, I try to live in the now, becasue the future looks bleak. my husband's Alzheimer's takes a little piece of him everyday, and the 'anticipatory grief' that overcomes me is a natural phenomenon which I deal with .by k eeping being active.


... never forget you have friends!

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 10, 2018 at 7:29:51 PM

j dial

I hear you, Dan. My husband and I are shunned (politely) because our conversations are ever so depressing. How could it be otherwise? There is not one aspect of full, healthy life on this planet that is not being threatened if not already destroyed. If there was ever a species that needed extincting, it is we. Despite all the beauty and sublimity. Weigh the beauty against the cruel, heedless, greedy destruction. You know which prevails.

The planet, unless we nuke it to smithereens, will survive. Not so life as we knew it.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 10, 2018 at 7:35:47 PM

