- Advertisement -

Dr. McPherson is the world's leading spokesperson of the fate of our species. It will be much sooner than later, as in our lifetimes. We will almost certainly look like Mars.

The upside is that all other "news" is melodramatic bullshit. So save your emotions and live and enjoy what little life we have left. My opinion, I admit, but I have been for half a century and more attracted to "that which matters." Take it or leave it.

I go rollerblading regularly, walk my dogs, be kind to my limited family and friends (who disagree with me more often than not), and am doing my best to get through the last stages of grief, now on the see-saw of depression-acceptance. I am leaning more heavily on the side of acceptance, and feel much better in that state of mind.

I most highly recommend, "The Fall of Freddie the Leaf," by Leo Busgalia. Need to order another copy for myself and a few friends. It is a most beautiful book on dying, that surpasses all else I've read.

- Advertisement -

I could go on, regarding "when to end it." I am totally leaning toward before seeing what is coming down the rails at lightening speed, and when to "pull the plug."

Just yesterday I spent two hours at a Climate Change Lobby group, asking questions and hearing answers that are two or three decades too late. We were warned. I am pleased to be among the "warners," but what good does that do my grandson? Or my two "kids," now in their forties?

Feel free to shoot the messenger, I truly wouldn't mind it.