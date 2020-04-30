Our Shared Quandary



The Earth seen from Apollo 17.

"With so many dramatically interrelated problems, the world would seem to be not just in crisis but on its last legs, in that violent condition where the forces of death grapple with those of life. We are simultaneously experiencing the crisis of the past, the crisis of the future, and the crisis of transition."

Edgar Morin

Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon has described our world as moving through a time of "Great Transition":

"Throughout the ages, people have said that the world is in the midst of big change. But the level and degree of global change that we face today is far more profound than at any other period in my adult lifetime. I call this period the Great Transition."

**

This piece is designed as an introduction to a series of occasional notes, based on the idea that we have become habituated or "addicted" to a frame of reference (worldview/paradigm) that is ready to be outgrown.

When I consider the external world situation and observe my inner world, at times I am aware of sadness, anxiety, pessimism and outrage - alongside an intention to make a positive contribution. Also, given the overcoming power of truth, warm-heartedness, the potential each of us has to awaken, and insight born of consequences - I feel trust in the long-term unfolding of events. I also notice a thread of equanimity and a sense of solidarity with all beings.

***

Never before in the known history of our species have we confronted such complex, interpenetrating and multidimensional challenges. Edgar Morin, among others, has clearly articulated the growing sense of planetary disarray, accompanied by a rising awareness that our current ways of thinking about and framing problems is unlikely to save us from ourselves.

Our growing list of problems include: serious resource depletion, major loss of species diversity, pollution, overpopulation and epidemics, expanding economic exploitation, a rapidly growing gap between the rich and the poor, political oppression and apathy as well as reverses in the development of democracy, a steady rise in authoritarianism, violence, addiction and child abuse/neglect. It should come as no surprise that various forms of numbness, overwhelm and paralysis have set in.

A number of highly respected systems theorists have suggested that we, as a species - Homo Sapiens Sapiens -- are about to face a fundamental test of our maturity and resilience -- an initiation challenging us to grow.

Still, it would seem that the adversity trends listed above, though already quite serious, are not yet compelling enough to focus our collective attention and galvanize us en-mass into concerted action.

Having the already entered into the early stages of this initiation, with its imperative of immediate action, obviously, our greatest opportunity is now. Will we as a species be able to begin the process of maturing in time?

It is absurdly short-sighted to crash blindly into an evolutionary wall and only then to decide we need to take corrective action. We need to begin here and now to purposefully develop a more integrated kind of awareness, conscience and compassion.

Will we experience what Duane Elgin has called an "evolutionary wall" or an "evolutionary bounce""or a simultaneous emergence of both? The essential question is whether we will make the choice to pull together and cooperate, or pull apart and perhaps perish.

The primary issue is readiness for change.

World conditions are worsening overall. Duane Elgin, a futurist trained at Stanford University suggests that during the decade of the 2020's we are likely to experience a whole-systems breakdown.

There is no doubt that catastrophe is often a major catalyst for change simply because human beings want to escape the pain involved. So, the major predictable difficulties in the upcoming decade will are likely to create real possibilities for transformation.

With this in mind I invite you to consider the following from a few researchers who have spent years looking critically at our predicament.

French sociologist Edgar Morin ( Homeland Earth ):

"The planet is in turmoil: the crisis of progress affects all of mankind, everywhere creating disarray. Science is not only a source of enlightenment, it is itself blind as to where the scientific adventure is leading, an adventure that is slipping beyond its control and beyond the reach of its conscience".

Morin continues, inviting all human beings to contemplate another vital dimension:

"the fact of runaway positive feedback, an acceleration that is currently, overtaking all sectors of life. The rate of change is itself accelerating. The question now becomes whether we have crossed a critical threshold in the process of acceleration/amplification that could lead to an explosion or implosion involving any number of deadly global threats."

Finally, and perhaps most significantly, Morin asserts that, in addition to the specific problems that we, as individuals, communities, and nations face - serious and daunting as they may be - we must also meet and grapple with "problems of the second order." These "meta-problems" stem, primarily, out of a planetary crisis: "the problem of problems: the inability of the world to become a world, the inability of humanity to become humanity."

And from Philip Mumford, in his 1972 book, the Transformations of Man :

""the supreme achievement of mathematics and physical science in our world is that which led to the equation identifying mass and energy [and] only a mind and method of the highest order could have unlocked these cosmic secrets. But to what end was this consummate feat of intelligence directed? While these lethal powers were being multiplied [with all the resources available] - the amount of thought spent on creating the moral and political agents that would be capable of directing such energies to a truly human destination was, by comparison, of pin-headed dimensions."

This is presently relevant given the Corona virus and its possible origin as a bioweapon.

[On 1/23/20 the latest Bulletin of Atomic Scientists (of the Science and Security Board, which has been in existence since 1945) announced that the "Doomsday clock" had been advanced to 100 seconds to midnight. (For more details see: https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/current-time/ ]

Mumford goes on to say:

"Never before was man so free from nature's restrictions, but never before was he more the victim of his own failure to develop in any fullness, his own specifically human traits. This extreme state of post-historic rationalism [may very likely] carry to a further degree the paradox already visible: "The more rationalized become the means of living - the more irrational will finally become the end product, man himself. In short, power and order, pushed to their final limit, lead to their self-destructive inversion: disorganization, violence, mental aberration, subjective chaos. This tendency is already expressed in America through the motion picture [and] television screens These forms of amusement are all increasingly committed to enactment of cold-blooded brutality and physical violence."

It certainly appears that, at present, the United States is unable to accept the reality that it cannot control the world. The more it tries, the more destruction, death and chaos ensue. This is what the term "deep politics" is all about.

Instead of creating a "world order" that works for the greatest number of people and the Earth, the U.S. keeps creating world disorder. World disorder reciprocally threatens domestic order as more and more of the U.S. wealth and basic human rights are drained off by military expenditures, ideologically-based removal of long-established domestic rights (e.g. habitus corpus) and maintaining a foreign empire.

(And, lest we forget, let us recall Benjamin Franklin's observation that: They who would give up essential Liberty to purchase a little contemporary Safety deserves neither Liberty nor Safety).

The following occurred to astronaut Edgar Mitchell, while standing on the moon:

"Immediately after feeling a sense of identity with the planet as a whole, came the opposite feeling: that beneath that blue and white atmosphere was a growing chaos that the inhabitants of the planet were breeding among themselves - the population and technology were growing rapidly and out of control."

In the Global Brain Peter Russell states:

"Indeed, an aerial photograph of almost any large metropolis with its sprawling suburbs is very reminiscent of the way some cancers grow in the human body. Technological civilization really does look like a rampant malignant growth blindly devouring its own ancestral host in a selfish act of consumption. Our malignant behavior must be stopped. To bring this about we will need to change, in the most radical way, our attitudes towards ourselves, others, and the planet."

A disturbingly similar version of our predicament has been offered by Philip Slater in Earthwalk :

"The kind of growth Western culture has experienced over the past three hundred years would be considered a sign of gross malfunction in any other context. Healthy growth... does not absorb or destroy everything living around it. It is cancerous cells that grow and reproduce rapidly in total disregard of their connections with surrounding cells...

"[Additionally] there is a spiral effect that comes from the fact that our disease is continually being externalized. The more we create a diseased environment the more frantic we become in our efforts to escape it, and each motion in the service of escape carries us farther and farther from the state of health we seek."

Given the fact that scientists have now labeled our era "the 6th Extinction", it is not an exaggeration to put ourselves -- humanity -- on the endangered species list. Denial and an overall disorientation are still prevalent, even as many natural and human social systems appear to be rapidly approaching the breaking point.

It is apparent that, the current U.S. administration is feeding our insecurity - doing its best to evoke massive fear and regression in the world. Dropping out of the Iran and climate accords are just two examples. It appears already that choices need to be made between neo-fascism and deep democracy. Or shall we unconsciously give up... choosing ignorance and automatonism leading to the consequent decline and/or demise of the Earth's bio-community?

As Rollo May once observed - during times of radical transition, when the societal structures we've used as external guides begin to fall apart, and when all the familiar mooring places are gone, the full results of our bankruptcy of inner values begin to emerge. Erich Fromm also clearly argued that a common response is to turn inward, relying on authoritarianism or conformism.

A sense of paralysis often sets in. We can easily sink into indifference or a sadomasochistic stance, along with an increasing abdication of self-responsibility. Unconsciously, this form of desperation is a ripe field for the growth of authoritarianism, xenophobia, and scapegoating.

Rollo May:

"When we continually face dangers [that] we feel powerless to overcome, we resort to this final self-defense mechanism of shutting down both our capacities for love and will (choice-making). And yet in these two capacities lies the sole mechanism of our salvation and sanity."

It is not unusual to begin to enter into forms of nihilism -- doubting the value of any values at all (other than perhaps, "might makes right.")

The inevitable result is an increasing invalidation and depersonalization of the self and others; and this, too, sets the stage for totalitarian forms of governing and control (whether disguised or not): in business, the military and intelligence worlds, in the family and in education.

Depressed? That would be eminently understandable.

Yet the story is not necessarily over. Duane Elgin has observed an apparent reality that seems to lie at the heart of the evolutionary process. Species, including our own, often seem to grow only through the push of dire necessity. If that is the case, then the formidable challenges we face in the decades ahead also may possibly bring on the crises needed to awaken capacities of consciousness that we will need to utilize in order to assure our survival.

An obvious example in the AA program where hitting bottom - (a nadir experience which can involve jail, or loss of relationships and/or jobs) - can lead to transformative change. However, for some alcoholics and addicts the "bottom" is death. Yet, prior to this point if there is even a smoldering ember which might be fanned into flame, the key will be through people or programs that have an understanding and practice of the process of recovery.

Terrible as they are - massive famine, civil unrest, war, pandemics and ecological devastation may be necessary to motivate humanity to genuinely unite in a shared effort to live together cooperatively on the planet. It may be that only after humanity comes face-to-face with its destructive potential and divided past that we will begin to build a unified future.

I would suggest that, as activists, we embrace the role of "catalysts" for change, rather than as change agents per say. The idea is creating conditions in which change is optimally possible. We know from systems theory that this means taking into account circular causality and a willingness to utilize resistance to change, rather than the notion of a linear approach which pits current conditions against their (assumedly positive) opposite.

The eminent hypnotherapist, Milton Erickson, specialized in understanding and using skillful means for catalyzing positive change before things were utterly lost. He applied techniques which involved inducing surprise, shock, doubt, indirection and confusion to accomplish therapeutic (and lifestyle) change, utilizing the right brain -- e.g. images and stories. I have successfully applied variations of this approach in working with prison inmates -- both incarcerated and in the community and other clients. We will be looking more thoroughly at this approach in future pieces. For now, one can reasonably say that the upcoming years will present many opportunities for confusion, disorientation and shock. The key is having voices in place that will be available to suggest and guide us in fresh directions.

Spiritual Teacher Vimila Thakar sums the matter up eloquently in an essay titled, "Enlightenment and the World Crisis: Awakening to Total Revolution." She states that this revolution must be one that is heart-centered. One might describe it as the development of a "loving awareness".

"A tender, loving concern for all living creatures will need to arise and reign in our hearts: the misery of one is genuinely felt to be the misery of all. The force of compassion, not yet tapped on the scale that is needed would be one of total revolution. It must be released and seen as an unexplored dynamic of change.

"As yet, our ways of responding have been superficial, and in no way equal to the complexities of the challenge. We do not take or even consider actions that threaten our security or alter our habitual ways of life." She adds that should this trend continue, "we are essentially opting for the suicide of humanity."

**

Clearly, it is only such a revolution in consciousness - aware of the level of the challenges we face - that may help us repair the damage already inflicted and allow us to begin to rebuild anew.

Over time our shared pain at witnessing and living through the breakdown of multiple systems may motivate us to allow wise, compassionate, life-saving action to prevail.