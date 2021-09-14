Our Gods Have No Heads

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
From Caitlin Johnstone Website
Listen to a reading of this article:
We're on a planet-sized haunted hayride to Armageddon, and no one is driving.
Sure at first glance it looks like someone's driving. It appears that there are governments which are run by elected officials, and that those officials get together regularly with the officials from other governments to determine how the world should be run.
Then you look a bit closer and you discover that's not how it works at all. The official elected governments are controlled by corporate and financial plutocratic institutions which have no loyalty to the citizenry of any nation they dominate, with wealth poured into manipulating those governments proportionate to their importance in securing the interests of the plutocracy.
Then you look closer still and it gets even weirder, because you see that even the plutocrats aren't really calling the shots themselves. What's ultimately driving things is not so much the people within those institutions as the institutions themselves, which operate based on motives of profit and growth that are built into them and are entirely divorced from normal human values.
You see this evidenced in the way these entities actively and deliberately select executives with "dark personality traits," i.e. narcissists and sociopaths, because ethical and empathic people will not do the things that are necessary to advance the agendas of those entities. The executive isn't choosing cutthroat actions for the corporation to make, the corporation is choosing executives who will enact its cutthroat agendas.
In the old days we invented gods to worship who we pretended lived in the heavens, and we talked about miracles and divine intervention. Now we invent gods who live right here on earth, and we talk about profit margins and market forces. The only difference between the old gods and the new is that the high priests of old had their own personal agendas served by their religion, whereas the new high priests actually serve the agendas of their gods.
And the problem of course is that these are not wise and beneficent gods, they are manmade conceptual constructs with no more intelligence or insight than that growth-at-all-cost values system held by a cancerous tumor. The modern gods are mindless devourers who are controlled by no one. The modern gods have no heads.
As Steinbeck wrote in The Grapes of Wrath:
"We're sorry. It's not us. It's the monster. The bank isn't like a man."
"Yes, but the bank is only made of men."
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).
Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
US Military Apologizes For Posting Uncomfortably Honest Tweet
Leaked Mueller Report Proves Barr Lied; Collusion Theorists Vindicated
Nothing In Any Conspiracy Theory Is As Bad As What's Being Done Out In The Open
Jerusalem Post says US Attack on Iran is Imminent
Hating Neocons Is Becoming Mainstream Again, And It Is Excellent
The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
- OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
- Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
- By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?