As of 2:30 PM today Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News reports that Trump will not order a bombing raid today and is considering options. Warships were only deployed today for the Mideast and will not reach their targets until mid-May. What that means is that there is still time for the American people to speak up, protest, phone Congress and voice our anger at the idea of waging yet another gratuitous war in the Mideast - this one against nuclear-armed Russia, a country that will certainly protect both Syria and Iran in any bombing campaign. We are late to this battle, and we need to organize. Please take the initial step of calling your reps in Washington and demanding that Congress take back its war powers, stop feeding the anti-Russia hysteria, and evict John Bolton and Nikki Haley from their posts. The US is now viewed as a pariah state across the globe, thanks to the hysterical and nakedly aggressive behavior of Trump and Congressional neocons. Speak up. Our very lives depend upon it.