Open Thread: Stop the US War against Syria and Iran

By       Message lila york       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

USS Truman strike group
(Image by By U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 2nd Class John L. Beeman. (RELEASED) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons)   Permission   Details   DMCA
As of 2:30 PM today Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News reports that Trump will not order a bombing raid today and is considering options. Warships were only deployed today for the Mideast and will not reach their targets until mid-May. What that means is that there is still time for the American people to speak up, protest, phone Congress and voice our anger at the idea of waging yet another gratuitous war in the Mideast - this one against nuclear-armed Russia, a country that will certainly protect both Syria and Iran in any bombing campaign. We are late to this battle, and we need to organize. Please take the initial step of calling your reps in Washington and demanding that Congress take back its war powers, stop feeding the anti-Russia hysteria, and evict John Bolton and Nikki Haley from their posts. The US is now viewed as a pariah state across the globe, thanks to the hysterical and nakedly aggressive behavior of Trump and Congressional neocons. Speak up. Our very lives depend upon it.

 

Must Read 6   Valuable 6   Supported 5  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Lila York is a choreographer and activist. Her website is lilayorkdance.com

Since 1992 she has researched and written about corruption on Wall Street and at the Federal Reserve and the corporate takeover of the United States government.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

Comment by Rob Kall:

thanks for posting this Lila. It's sad that congress has totally given up its power. What a betrayal of the people.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 7:36:30 PM

Carol Jackson

How naïve. Americans LOVE war. Whenever the Government (President) starts a war, his popularity skyrockets. Why would an unpopular president do anything else?

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 8:35:14 PM

John Rachel

Absolutely! I'm not sure any of the warmongers on both sides of the aisle are listening but it's worth a try.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 10:09:28 PM

lila york

We need a massive march on Washington. I don't understand why Kevin Zeese is not on this.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 11:39:34 PM

Lois Gagnon

I agree Lila. Also, please HAMMER the corporate media for their parroting of unsubstantiated accusations of gassing by the Syrian government. Nothing has been proven and we know the track record of false flags. They need to know we are not being fooled.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 10:37:23 PM

lila york

Please take a look at this article click here

I posted a link to it today.

"There Wasn't A Single Corpse": Russia Claims 'White Helmets' Staged Syria Chemical Attack

The only "attack" on the children appears to have been the hosing they were subjected to for the cameras.



Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 11:10:06 PM

DR

The two links; the first one from the American Conservative of all places. A good honest article. The second is a You Tube from George Galloway. He opens explaining that the Chinese Navy is heading to the coast of Syria to join up with the Russian Navy"This is a big deal if true. I have not read or heard of that story anywhere in our news.

https://goo.gl/9kJ2B7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mq1cCX_OleQ


Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 11:10:43 PM

lila york

Maybe you should send those links to the Pentagon

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 11:15:20 PM

Patricia 0rmsby

I don't think they've formalized a mutual defense pact yet, but China has to realize that "They came for the Syrians first, but I wasn't Muslim, so I just ignored it..." Things are simultaneously being stirred up in the Ukraine (our side whether we like it or not) and the Spratleys (their side). It is truly a global war we are looking at, and with a surplus of young men, China would not be against going to war; meanwhile the Russian people are indicating they are ready for a fight.

I really hope our elites show better sense than the Japanese did at Pearl Harbor. They attacked Pearl Harbor because they'd been cut off from oil supplies...hmmm

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 at 12:04:06 AM

lila york

I phoned my reps. Both of my senators had aides make audio tapes of phone calls. Maybe they are actually listening. what is the alternative - stay silent and die?

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 11:12:00 PM

Patricia 0rmsby

I'm glad to see the "imminent attack" has been delayed. The Skripal poisoning has opened quite a few people's eyes to governmental dishonesty in Britain, at least. In America I think a majority already realize the government is dishonest, but that they are powerless to change anything.

A lot of jockeying behind the scenes. Hard to tell what is really going on. How much of this absurdity is theater. (I read, and don't know if it's true, that Nikki Haley and her Russian counterpart hugged after the last UN Security Council meeting.) A lot of pressure is being brought against Russia, who is cornered and doesn't have a lot of leeway. Maybe they are trying to shake some sort of concession out of Russia, because Russia really does not want a war, whereas America is obviously just fine with the idea. Or maybe they realize Russia is not going to back down, so they are initiating that process themselves, growling all the way.

In a month, I wonder how many people will still be saying Assad gassed his own people. How many times have we heard the same folks cry "wolf"?

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 11:53:16 PM

lila york

For the US to declare war on the combined forces of Russia and China is suicide - possibly for all of us here. Surely some general at the Pentagon wants his grandchildren to have a life. One would think.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 at 12:07:06 AM

Lois Gagnon

For what it's worth, I contacted my Congressman and Senators. Now to call out the media.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 at 1:02:31 AM

keith brooks

good call to action lila. there's a rally sunday april 15th at 2pm at herald square:


click here

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 at 1:05:37 AM

keith brooks

I never thought i'd be posting Tucker Carlson from Fox News, but in a political world turned upside down, this commentary on Syria hits on all cylinders !

click here

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 at 1:11:49 AM

