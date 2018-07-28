 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Sci Tech

On the Edge of Abrupt Climate Change, aka very near term extinction

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Supported 3   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/28/18

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (71 fans)
- Advertisement -

Our planet and life on Earth is in grave danger. As you well know, if you're reading this on Opednews.com.

I've been aware of climate change warnings since 1977, after reading Energy for Survival, by the brilliant William Clark, who died in a car crash not too long after the book was published. My gut feeling is that he was snuffed on purpose and the book disappeared all too quickly from the public eye, though I certainly can't prove that. It would be the ideal book for fossil fuel companies to suppress, but that if it did get out with serious coverage would have very possibly saved Planet Earth, that we are now working overtime to destroy. That's "my article," to get this video posted; the rest is from Paul Beckwith, who is one of the better and more honest climatologists I have come across, after spend countless hours watching many of them.

Abrupt climate change is hitting humanity over the head with a big mallet this summer. The root cause is Arctic warming at much faster rates than equatorial warming, and the result is a mangled jet stream.

- Advertisement -

With a slower, wavy, fractured jet stream losing its domination of weather patterns, topography like elevation changes and land/water borders are taking over, making our global weather patterns more monsoonal-like, even in the Arctic as Dr. Beckwith describes in detail in previous videos.

Human health, vegetation, including crops, and everything else is severely being degraded by rapid climate change, necessitating declaration of a global climate emergency with a proportionate, global response, as if our survival depends on it. Because it does.--Dr. Paul Beckwith

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Supported 3   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 