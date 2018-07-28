On the Edge of Abrupt Climate Change, aka very near term extinction

- Advertisement -

Our planet and life on Earth is in grave danger. As you well know, if you're reading this on Opednews.com.

I've been aware of climate change warnings since 1977, after reading Energy for Survival, by the brilliant William Clark, who died in a car crash not too long after the book was published. My gut feeling is that he was snuffed on purpose and the book disappeared all too quickly from the public eye, though I certainly can't prove that. It would be the ideal book for fossil fuel companies to suppress, but that if it did get out with serious coverage would have very possibly saved Planet Earth, that we are now working overtime to destroy. That's "my article," to get this video posted; the rest is from Paul Beckwith, who is one of the better and more honest climatologists I have come across, after spend countless hours watching many of them.

Abrupt climate change is hitting humanity over the head with a big mallet this summer. The root cause is Arctic warming at much faster rates than equatorial warming, and the result is a mangled jet stream.

With a slower, wavy, fractured jet stream losing its domination of weather patterns, topography like elevation changes and land/water borders are taking over, making our global weather patterns more monsoonal-like, even in the Arctic as Dr. Beckwith describes in detail in previous videos.

Human health, vegetation, including crops, and everything else is severely being degraded by rapid climate change, necessitating declaration of a global climate emergency with a proportionate, global response, as if our survival depends on it. Because it does.--Dr. Paul Beckwith