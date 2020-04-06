 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/6/20

Now More Than Ever Independent Media Needs Support

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David William Pear
Become a Fan
  (51 fans)

Resist
Resist
(Image by Mark Klotz)   Details   DMCA

The free press has been under assault for decades. This is not a Trump-thing that will go away when and if Trump is gone. Censorship, covert sabotage, monopoly and co-opting of independent media is increasing and threatens our most basic guarantees under the Constitution.

The people cannot trust and believe what the mainstream media and the government tell us. They have an agenda to protect the rich and powerful, and they do not speak truth for the welfare of the people. Only the free exchange of information, ideas and opinions speaks for the people, to the people and by the people.

This is not a plug for OpEdNews. But it is a plug to financially support independent alternative media of your choice, if you are financially able.

Most alternative media sites do not have paywalls, because their missions and values are not to make a profit, but to promote progressive ideals, anti-imperialism, social justice, peace and the freedom of communication. Alternative media is costly to establish and maintain. Censorship and subversion are making it even more costly.

Years ago, I made a decision not to contribute to large organizations anymore. Instead I pooled those modest contributions and chose one small non-profit, in which I was confident that the money was not being skimmed by fund-raising "administrative" costs, and the contribution would be used for what they said it would. At that time, I chose The Real News Network, which was just getting off the ground. I have now switched to another struggling media site, which has my values, and needs all the help it can get. No need to name which one.

Even just $1 a month from the thousands of people who read but don't contribute would make a tremendous difference to alternative media.

For those that can give more, great. There are some creative ways to do it for those that wish. There may be income tax advantages. Most alternative media sites qualify as a tax-exempt organization. Check it out first. Even if you don't itemize your income-tax deductions, you may be able to contribute tax-free from your IRA or 401-k.

There are creative gift-giving strategies for people with more means. Things like charitable remainder trusts, charitable lead trusts, private legacy foundations, life insurance, beneficiaries to retirement plans, and bequests in your will. These are just a few of the ways that the rich and powerful have used planning for more than a century. Many financial institutions for individuals now make these same tax "loopholes" available to people of lesser means.

When I was working as a Certified Financial Planner, it ceased to amaze me how many people did not have a will. Most people do not realize that your state of residence has a "will" for you if you do not make your own. You may be surprised and shocked to find out what your state law decrees. For instance, not all states automatically give your entire estate to your spouse if you should die without a will (called intestate).

The reason I mentions wills in the same article with alternative media is because some people may want to make a last gift to a worthy alternative media organization when they die. A will is the place to do it.

I don't give financial advice anymore. I retired and gave up all my licenses. So, you need to check with a competent advisor first.

I do give political advice, though. We need to defeat the capitalist-imperialist system even if we have to use their own (disgusting) weapons. Giving to alternative media is one way to help do it.

As Lenin said: "When we hang the capitalist they will squabble over the contract for the rope".

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David William Pear Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com, and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post. David is a journalist, columnist, and commentator for TV and radio. His articles, essays and interviews have an emphasis on (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US War with Russia Authorized by House Resolution 758.

Trump is Not America's Real Problem

Syria: Has Putin Called Obama's Bluff?

Venezuela Under Siege by U.S. Empire

Reply to Paul Craig Roberts' Question: "Is White Genocide Possible?"

Putin Is Not Hitler

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 51 fans, 82 articles, 411 quicklinks, 4069 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This article, as with all my articles and comments, is strictly my own.

One of the many good qualities of Rob is that he gives his readers, writers, commenters and editors autonomy, and he does not try to shove any editorial opinion down anybodies throat. In fact, as far as I know there is no editorial restrictions other than that OEN is a progressive website.

Almost everybody's opinions get respected and published. People can freely disagree and even be "disagreeable" within limits of decency. I suspect that I have offended those that I do not agree with on several occasions--- not as much lately.

We all have our criticisms of OEN, but it is truly a unique website. That is what keeps people coming back. OEN is a community.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 6, 2020 at 7:32:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 306 fans, 2559 articles, 5272 quicklinks, 6347 comments, 518 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

great article. Much appreciated.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 6, 2020 at 7:54:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 