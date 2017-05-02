Refresh  

Now, Do You See Why We Must Make Billionaires Illegal?

From flickr.com: Trump surrounds himself with millionaires and billionaires {MID-72451}
Trump surrounds himself with millionaires and billionaires
Now, more than ever, it has become clear that the world must end the existence of billionaires and the ultra wealthy. They are a danger to humanity, the planet and the future. Laws must be passed that make it illegal to be a billionaire.

This is as big a project as the moon landing, but it can be done, though, be assured, attackers will say it is crazy.

Trump's money made his campaign possible. Trump's money enabled him to make outrageous lying claims. The glamorization of billionaires seduced millions of people who clamor for authoritarian figures of power in their lives to embrace Trump.

Trump has surrounded himself with more billionaires and multi-hundred millionaires as cabinet members and advisors, giving them unprecedented power-- why? Because they're billionaires, as if that is enough.

I've been writing about the need to make it against the law to become a billionaire-- in my series, The No Billionaires, De-Billionairize the Planet Crusade. The description of the series is
Billionaires are freaks, economic mutants that are extremely dangerous to democracy and the middle class. Some of us feel it is time to make it illegal and impossible to be a billionaire.

I published my first article to directly address the need to end the existence of billionaires (through laws and regulations) in 2011, "De-billionairize" the Planet. I start the article, saying,

"When people grow past seven and a half feet, they live very short lives. Almost all of the largest creatures that have walked the earth are extinct. Whales are threatened too, though totally because of humans. Nature doesn't approve of really big. Matter of fact, it kills or severely handicaps biological anomalies and freaks that become really big. I'm suggesting that we do such a "natural" thing with billionaires-- eliminate their existence and prevent them from developing.

Billionaires are too big. The power they command through their wealth is too dangerous to be allowed in the control of any flawed human. The economic influence they wield produces warps in the capitalist space-time-economic dimension that prevent capitalism from operating in a free, natural state, as strange attractors change the dynamics in chaotic systems.

We have seen the effects of billionaires like the Koches, Waltons, Mellons, Scaife and Soros on American politics. They spend hundreds of millions influencing the political process. They are not alone. They do this along with transnational corporations that the Supreme Court has traitorously and perversely given rights of corporate personhood.

Both Billionaires and the largest corporations must be eliminated, boycotted, civil resistanced and legislated out of existence."

In 2013 I wrote Billionaires Are Dangerous to Humanity, Dangerous to the Earth, which said, "-Billionaires are dangerous. There may be a small percentage who are good people with good intentions. That is not enough a reason to hold back from the calls by me, Thom Hartmann and others to make it illegal and impossible to be a billionaire."

In 2014 I published notes from my interview, Chomsky on Billionaires, Wealth Inequality and How Aristotle and Madison Dealt With Them. I asked him about the idea of getting rid of billionaires and he replied,

"You're right, there shouldn't be multi-billionaires while the United States has the worst poverty level in the developed world, outside of Turkey, which is just a total scandal. That shouldn't be happening, but the reasons are institutional structures and specific decisions that have been made all along the line which create these situations and those can be reversed, in fact I think we can go well beyond that to much more just and free institutions in the first place."

And in 2015 I wrote Bad Billionaires-- The Most Dangerous Predators On The Planet, which said,

"Billionaires are the most dangerous predators on the planet.

Just to be clear:

Psychopaths are predators.

Sociopaths are predators.

Narcissists are predators.

