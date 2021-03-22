 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 3/22/21

Novelist Asks: Are Unions Still Relevant?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, 4 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joan Brunwasser
Become a Fan
  (89 fans)

My guest today is author, attorney and progressive activist, Eric Lotke. Welcome back to OpEdNews, Eric.

Joan Brunwasser: We haven't spoken for quite a while. Union Made has just been published. Congratulations! Your last two books dealt with prison and our legal system. In Union Made, the relationship between management and the workforce takes the center stage. Why did this become your latest literary foray?

Cover art for
Cover art for 'Union Made'
(Image by courtesy of Eric Lotke)   Details   DMCA

Eric Lotke: I was late to unions. Previous books came from earlier stages of my career, fighting mass incarceration and exploring other ways to keep communities safe. That was good work and I stand by it. But even when we could win a fight against mandatory minimum sentences or a private prison company, the country kept moving in the wrong direction. Inequality rising. Politics broken. The criminal legal system basically unchanged.

What might change it? I came to realize that the only thing that would fix those problems was working people working together. Wait a minute! I realized. That's what unions do. One factory worker alone is powerless - but all the factory workers together can close down the plant and demand a fair share of the profits they help produce.

So I joined the team. I quit my job and went to work for a labor union. A few years later I decided to write a book about it. Partly because I thought people might enjoy the story... and partly because storytelling is part of social movements. That's why I wrote Making Manna about the criminal legal system and now Union Made, a romance about union organizing.

JB: Yes, indeed: Stories make the world go 'round, and you tell them well. Union Made explores how management and employees navigate with and around one another. But the book is not preachy. How did you accomplish that balance?

EL: Thanks! I'm glad you felt that way. I didn't want it to be preachy but readers are the judges.

The book is an exploration. One main character, Nate, is skeptical about unions - like I once was, and like many modern professional Americans still are. Over the course of the book Nate comes to understand what unions are and why they're important. He sees how badly workers are underpaid and the illegal hardball tactics used to keep them down. By the end, even Nate is rooting for the workers - not because of a sermon but because they're right.

We also see the heroism and contradictions of the other main character, Catherine, the union organizer. She's helping the workers take on the corporation and fight for their fair share. But again it isn't a sermon or a fact sheet. Readers live with workers struggling to raise their children on poverty wages, and share their pain when they are fired or hospitalized for organizing to make things better.

Author Eric Lotke
Author Eric Lotke
(Image by courtesy of Eric Lotke)   Details   DMCA

JB: Let's talk a moment about the lengths that management will go to keep unions out. As we started this interview, I saw a headline about Amazon's current tactics. Is life imitating art here?

EL: No, art is definitely imitating life. The union busting in the book comes straight from the lived experience of real people in real campaigns. It's much easier for the company to fire the lead organizers than for the organizers to prove why they were fired and litigate it to resolution.

Unions change the power relation between employer and employee, and that's what management hates most: losing power over wages, working conditions, vacation and sick leave, health insurance, shift schedules and everything else.

The intensity of opposition shows the stakes. Employers know unions are popular. Workers want them, and they recognize the power of collective action. That's why employers need to lie and cheat to win. In my book, the company mails employees a postcard with a tombstone and the warning, "Unions kill jobs." In the Amazon campaign, the company adds mandatory "captive-audience" meetings plus anti-union posters in the bathroom.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joan Brunwasser Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform. Our goal: to restore fair, accurate, transparent, secure elections where votes are cast in private and counted in public. Because the problems with electronic (computerized) voting systems include a lack of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "grassroots"

Scrutineers Connect The Dots Between Voting Rights and Election Security (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/07/2020
Meet The Guy Behind the Surprise Quarantine Drive Up Show (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/21/2020
The Draft, Dioxin and Death Threats: Further Adventures of a '70s Activist (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/24/2020
View All 72 Articles in "grassroots"
Series: "Activism"

Scrutineers Connect The Dots Between Voting Rights and Election Security (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/07/2020
Childhood Friends Join 'Bakers Against Racism' Bake Sale (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/30/2020
Signs of Caring (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/24/2020
View All 212 Articles in "Activism"
Series: "Exploitation"

Fashionable Corruption: Sweats Made with Slave Labor? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/16/2017
Did Clinton Foundation Pimp Out State Department? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/18/2016
Hope or Hustle in the Primaries - An Interview with Michael Collins (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/21/2016
View All 33 Articles in "Exploitation"

Other Series: View All 40 Articles in "Author/books"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Interview with Dr. Margaret Flowers, Arrested Tuesday at Senate Roundtable on Health Care

Renowned Stanford Psychologist Carol Dweck on "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success"

Howard Zinn on "The People Speak," the Supreme Court and Haiti

Snopes confirms danger of Straight Ticket Voting (STV)

Fed Up With Corporate Tax Dodgers? Check Out PayUpNow.org!

Literary Agent Shares Trade Secrets With New Writers

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 