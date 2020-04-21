Meet The Guy Behind the Surprise Quarantine Drive Up Show



Tanner and fam take their show on the Road

My guest today is singer-songwriter Tanner Howe. Welcome to OpEdNews, Tanner.

Joan Brunwasser: I hope you're staying safe and healthy these days. I understand that you had a creative idea recently that you literally took on the road. What can you tell us about it?

Tanner Howe: Thank you so much for having me. Yes, about a week ago, on April 11th, my family and I decided to surprise a couple friends and family that we've missed with a drive up concert. Initially we only planned on visiting four houses but we started to surprise some neighbors along the way. The reactions were priceless and it was amazing to catch it all on video. I couldn't have done it without the help of my family: Dad playing the guitar, my mom driving the truck, my sister-in-law Candise Howe, my brother Hunter Howe, and my girlfriend, Alyssa Clark, for all capturing it all on video.



Candise Howe filming the reactions from the drive up surprise show.

JB: So this was truly a family affair. Lovely. Do you and your dad usually play together? Was everyone involved enthused about the idea initially? Many of our readers are not familiar with you - yet. Tell us more, please.

TH: My dad and I often play together and he is the one that inspired me to be a musician. We play together at the Disneyland Grand California Hotel pretty regularly. I am a music artist and release my own original music on music platforms such as Spotify, Apple music, and YouTube. I also play with my band in venues like House of Blues, Downtown Disney, Disneyland and Universal CityWalk. My family is very talented and is always super supportive of my crazy ideas. Candise Howe, my sister-in-law, is one of my main collaborators in most of the videos I put out and the rest of my family is also always excited and willing to be a part of my projects.

JB: There's nothing better than a supportive family! And you live in California so I'm assuming the weather has been "friendly" for a while. I say that because I'm in Chicago and we had snow twice in the last week and a horrible hail storm right before that. So, weather was a co-conspirator, helping you pull off your impromptu concert. How did you decide on a date? Did April 11th have any special significance?

TH: I know it's crazy for California but it was actually raining the entire week we had planned to do the concert. So we checked the weather and saw that it was supposed to be sunny on Saturday. It also happened to be Easter weekend so that made it even more special.

JB: I get it. What was the plan? Did you have to borrow a pickup? I'm assuming most suburban families don't have one at hand. How far away were your concertgoers? Did you have to ride in the cargo bed on the freeway? More details, please.

TH: My neighbor Melanie was nice enough to lend us her pickup truck to use for the concert. Once we loaded everything up and decorated, we all got into the truck with my mom driving. Once we arrived at each neighborhood, we would stop down the street, hop in the cargo bed, set everything up, and slowly pull up to the house. The two neighborhoods we visited were in Long Beach and Huntington Beach.

JB: Did you make sure that your friends and family were going to be home? Did you have to hint at a surprise so they'd stick around?

TH: For the four people we had planned to visit, I had my mom and sister-in-law send them a text saying that they were going to come by and drop something off. So they at least knew something was coming and wouldn't be in their quarantine pajamas.

JB: How did you let them know you had arrived? How did they react?

TH: We started by honking the horn and calling their names with a megaphone. When they came out, the look on their face was priceless. We could tell they were surprised and so happy to see us pull up and start playing "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake.



The Manua family comes outside for the surprise show.

