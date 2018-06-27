This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Down With Tyranny



Seymour Hersh

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Seymour Hersh recently released a book on his life as a reporter, called appropriately, Reporter. It's gotten praise from many quarters, including from novelist and former intelligence officer John Le Carre': "This book is essential reading for every journalist and aspiring journalist the world over."



Journalist Matt Taibbi has apparently taken le Carre''s words to heart, read it (no surprise) and written an interesting commentary on it for Rolling Stone. I'm drawing the observations below from Taibbi's observations.



On Intelligence Agencies "Going Rogue"





- Advertisement -

"Late in his new memoir, Reporter, muckraking legend Seymour Hersh recounts an episode from a story he wrote for the New Yorker in 1999, about the Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard.



- Advertisement -



"'Soon after I began asking questions,' Hersh writes, 'I was invited by a senior intelligence official to come have a chat at CIA headquarters. I had done interviews there before, but always at my insistence.'



"He went to the CIA meeting. There, officials dumped a treasure trove of intelligence on his desk and explained that this material -- much of which had to do with how we collected information about the Soviets -- had been sold by Pollard to Israel.



"On its face, the story was sensational. But Hersh was uncomfortable. 'I was very ambivalent about being in the unfamiliar position of carrying water for the American intelligence community,' he wrote. 'I, who had worked so hard in my career to learn the secrets, had been handed the secrets.'"

- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2