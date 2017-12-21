Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

What Would Happen If Sanders Ran for President in 2020?

By       Message Gaius Publius       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/21/17

Author 505486
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Down With Tyranny Blog

From flickr.com: Bernie Sanders {MID-212912}
Bernie Sanders
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I want to put this on people's radar and suggest a few questions as the drama begins to unfold: What would happen if Bernie Sanders ran for President in 2020?

Barring Change, Sanders Could Easily Enter the Race

First, let's make all the enabling assumptions -- that he remains healthy and strong, that he remains the most popular politician in America and that no disruptive scandals emerge to derail him in the meantime.

- Advertisement -
Given all that, it's certainly possible that he will run. Consider just a few indicators. Politico:

"Bernie makes moves pointing to 2020 run
"The Vermont senator is taking aggressive steps to address long-running political weaknesses, like his lack of foreign policy bona fides.

"Bernie Sanders is taking steps to address longstanding political shortcomings that were exposed in 2016, ahead of another possible presidential bid in 2020.

- Advertisement -
"From forging closer ties to the labor movement to shoring up his once-flimsy foreign policy credentials, the moves have provided the senator inroads into party power structures that largely shunned him in favor of Hillary Clinton last year. They've also empowered the progressive icon to harness his newfound political power and help Democrats fight President Donald Trump's administration.

"Sanders has been working closely with figures who are close to the party establishment he's long railed against, like American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. And he's been meeting with international affairs experts such as Bill Perry, a defense secretary in the administration of President Bill Clinton, around a series of speeches designed to define his international vision, one year after running a campaign heavy on domestic policy and light on the rest of the world.

"The Vermont independent hasn't decided whether to run for president again in 2020. To his closest allies, his efforts represent a natural next step in his role as 'outreach chairman' for Senate Democrats, a new position created for him late last year by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

"Yet the maneuvers could form an important part of a Sanders 2020 effort, a dozen of those allies acknowledged to POLITICO -- one that looks markedly different from his surprise 2016 bid, which often suffered from a lack of mainstream political support."
Newsweek looked at a poll written up by The Hill that showed Sanders leading a large field of Democrats...
"How Dem insiders rank the 2020 contenders
"Democrats predict that as many as 30 candidates will compete in their party's presidential primary in 2020.

"And while it's still too early to say who might come out on top, buzz is building around some potential candidates, even as other hopefuls fade to the background.

"A year after a devastating 2016 defeat, Democrats are craving new faces with fresh ideas. Yet many of their leading contenders for the White House in 2020 are politicians who have been around for decades.

- Advertisement -
"There's also no clear standout in the potential field. ...

"The Hill interviewed nearly a dozen prominent Democrats to find out who has captured the party's attention in recent months and who has fallen out of favor.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

A writer who contributes to a number of publications, including digby's Hullabaloo, Down With Tyranny, Naked Capitalism, Truthout and Alternet.

On Twitter — @Gaius_Publius

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Carl Bernstein: The White House Is Terrified the Clinton Campaign "Is In Freefall"

You Broke It, You Bought It": A Sanders Activist Challenges Clinton Supporters

Who Leaked the Podesta and DNC Emails? A Look at the Other Side

Could Endorsing Clinton Hurt Down-Ticket Democrats? Polling Says Yes.

What's the Cost to the American People of Keeping Senators Like Patty Murray in Office?

New Evidence that Syrian Gas Story Was Fabricated

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 