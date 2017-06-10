Refresh  

What's the Cost to the American People of Keeping Senators Like Patty Murray in Office?

Gaius Publius
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
6/10/17

downwithtyranny.blogspot.com


Democrats (!) who voted with Big Pharma and against prescription drug importation, along with 'the amount they have taken from drug companies since being elected to federal office' (details here). How much longer should any of these 'enemies of the people
(Image by Gaius Publius)

The answer to the headline question is -- across all industries and monopoly protection schemes regulated and allowed by Congress, easily more than $100 billion per year. That's the dollar price of keeping "fake progressives" like Cory Booker and Patty Murray well-fed and happy in Washington, D.C. Over $100 billion. Per year.

Can Progressives Afford to Protect and Defend "Fake Progressive" Senators?

Let's look at the cost to the American people of supporting "fake progressives" like those listed above by looking at just one industry, one monopoly protection scheme -- prescription drugs prices.

Readers of DWT recently learned that:

Cory Booker helped the Republican predators kill his drug reimportation bill, a bill killed by Cory and a dozen other Democrats putting their donors before their constituents. Matt Taibbi has been on fire lately. His newest Rolling Stone essay, Republicans and Democrats Continue to Block Drug Reimportation-- After Publicly Endorsing It, makes the not so subtle point that "the one true bipartisan instinct in Washington is caving to rich industries."

The piece accurately calls Booker a "fake liberal." That label also applies to several more on the list above. Patty Murray, for example, is a "fake liberal." So is Maria Cantwell. Both were instrumental, for example, in getting Fast Track, the needed precursor to the horrible TPP trade deal, passed in the Senate.

The question has to be asked. At what price do progressives defend corrupt senators like this and protect their Senate positions, simply because they are our corrupt senators-- corrupt Democratic senators? At what point do progressives say No to people like these?

As Matt Taibbi points out in the referenced article (all emphasis mine):

In 2015, for instance, the 20 largest drug companies made a collective $124 billion in profits.

All the industry needs to protect those sums is the continued cooperation of Congress.

So naturally it spends money-- not a lot by industry standards, but a ton by the standards of the ludicrously cheap dates we call federal politicians-- to make sure they always have just enough dependable people in office to block change.

Most of that $124 billion -- profit, mind you; not revenue -- came out of our pockets. Taibbi again:

The entire pharmaceutical industry is floated by a protectionist racket. Drugs that are in fact very cheap to make are kept artificially expensive-- we have drugs that cost $1,000 a pill here in America that sell for $4 in India, for instance.

This is the price you pay ... per year ... to keep Patty Murray and her kind in office. Do you feel you're getting a fair return for your own investment in her career?

The ROI on Corruption -- Are Politicians Like Patty Murray "Ridiculously Cheap Dates"?

Let's look at what Big Pharma gets from us in return for our keeping Patty Murray and her like in office. Taibbi's characterization of the people named in the graphic at the top was "the ludicrously cheap dates we call federal politicians."

Cheap dates indeed. The top dollar figure in the graphic above is "fake progressive" Patty Murray's $900,000. The aggregate number in the graphic is about $5-6 million. That's not even a per-year bribe to these people, but a "for the life of their time in federal office" bribe.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

A writer who contributes to a number of publications, including digby's Hullabaloo, Down With Tyranny, Naked Capitalism, Truthout and Alternet.

On Twitter — @Gaius_Publius

On Twitter — @Gaius_Publius


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Simon Leigh

Author 81598

(Member since Sep 11, 2012), 2 fans, 463 comments


  New Content

Great article. Would any newspaper print it? The story needs to be told.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 10, 2017 at 12:48:39 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 12 fans, 6 articles, 4 quicklinks, 1098 comments


  New Content

I live in WA so I have been watching Murray and Cantwell. They shaft their constituents every time banking, trade, military or pharma come up.
I vote third party without conviction since I know "elections" in this country are bought and sold by international corporations and my say means nothing.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 10, 2017 at 4:05:30 PM

Indent
PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 11 fans, 3 quicklinks, 663 comments


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

I, too, live (subsist, really) in Washington State, the most regressively taxed state in the country and home to multi-billionaires Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Paul Allen, who together with six big corporations pretty much call the shots around here. With "friends" like Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, who needs enemies? (And by who, I mean anyone who isn't one of the aforementioned shot-callers.) Neither has gotten my vote since they and their Democratic partners in graft passed the "Affordable" Care Act in 2010. (The ACA was the last of many straws, including the 2005 Bankruptcy Reform Act. What can I say? I was a boiling frog.)

I think I've already mentioned this anecdote at OEN, but it bears repeating here. Not long after voting against the 2009 Dorgan Amendment, an earlier attempt at allowing prescription-drug importation, Patty Murray sent out a newsletter bragging that she had snagged 12 biopharma jobs for Bothell, Washington. My reaction then was the same as it is now: Sure, Patty. Millions of Americans can't afford to buy the drugs they need, and over half a million a year are filing for bankruptcy because of medical bills -- not that filing for bankruptcy will buy them much relief anymore, thanks in no small part to you and Maria -- but you brought twelve jobs to Bothell! Way to bring home the bacon! Way to fight for the people! You go, girl!

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 10, 2017 at 6:08:51 PM

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 17 fans, 3 articles, 13417 comments


  New Content

https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2017/02/28/senator-bernie-sanders-offers-bill-to-allow-drug-imports-from-canada.html

"Opening a new front in the war against big pharma, Sen. Bernie Sanders and a slew of Democratic colleagues introduced a bill Tuesday to allow commercial importation of drugs from Canada."

This is one of few stupid things that Senator Sanders proposes.

I fully support the right of individuals to import medications for their (and other individuals use).

Commercial "reimportation" (many of these drugs are US drugs sold in Canada) is like a balm on a wound.

Doesn't solve anything, loses longer term.

What it does immediately is kill pharmacies in the US.

Then Canada medications become more expensive.

Canada has to do something and we are cheating ourselves by buying our own medications from Canadian retailers.

There are solutions, this is not one.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 10, 2017 at 5:23:55 PM

Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 241 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1799 comments, 14 diaries


  New Content
I totally disagree with your inclusion of Martin Heinrich in this list, in fact, so much, that one's credibility is strained badly for the rest of the list. He is my Junior Senator from New Mexico and he has stepped forward decisively on issues like the Pipeline, long before and more decisively than our Senior Senator, Tom Udall.


I accept many of your premises, but if you are naming names, you need to probe much more deeply, as this inclusion weakens the overall credibility. Keep in mind, "progressive" is a relative term....






Submitted on Saturday, Jun 10, 2017 at 6:21:49 PM

