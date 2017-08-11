Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

North Korea: fire, fury and fear

By       Message Pepe Escobar     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/11/17

Author 73066
Become a Fan
  (172 fans)

From Asia Times

Alarm bells ringing as rampant speculation breaks out over Pyongyang's "possible" miniaturized nuclear warheads

From flickr.com: Kim Jong-un {MID-150658}
Kim Jong-un
(Image by driver Photographer)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Beware the dogs of war. The same intel "folks" who brought to you babies pulled from incubators by "evil" Iraqis as well as non-existent WMDs are now peddling the notion that North Korea has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead able to fit its recently tested ICBM.

That's the core of an analysis completed in July by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). Additionally, US intel believes that Pyongyang now has access to up to 60 nuclear weapons. On the ground US intel on North Korea is virtually non-existent -- so these assessments amount to guesswork at best.

But when we couple the guesswork with an annual 500-page white paper released earlier this week by the Japanese Defense Ministry, alarm bells do start ringing.

The white paper stresses Pyongyang's "significant headway" in the nuclear race and its "possible" (italics mine) ability to develop miniaturized nuclear warheads able to fit on the tips of its missiles.

This "possible" ability is drowned in outright speculation. As the report states, "It is conceivable that North Korea's nuclear weapons program has already considerably advanced and it is possible that North Korea has already achieved the miniaturization of nuclear bombs into warheads and has acquired nuclear warheads."

Western corporate media would hardly refrain from metastasizing pure speculation into a "North Korea has miniaturized nuclear weapons" frenzy consuming the cable news cycle/ newspaper headlines. Talk about hearts and minds comfortably numbed by the fear factor.

The Japanese white paper, conveniently, also escalated condemnation of China over Beijing's actions in both the East and South China seas.

So let's look at the agendas in play. The War Party in the US, with its myriad connections in the industrial-military-media complex, obviously wants/needs war to keep the machinery oiled. Tokyo, for its part, would much appreciate a pre-emptive US military attack -- and damn the inevitable, massive South Korean casualties that would result from Pyongyang's counterpunch.

It's quite enlightening that Tokyo, for all practical purposes, considers China as a "threat" as serious as North Korea; Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera went straight to the point when he said, "North Korea's missiles represent a deepening threat. That, along with China's continued threatening behavior in the East China Sea and South China Sea, is a major concern for Japan." Beijing's response was swift.

Kim Jong-Un, demonized ad infinitum, is not a fool, and is not going to indulge in a ritual seppuku unilaterally attacking South Korea, Japan or US territory. Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal represents the deterrent against regime change that Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi could not count on. There's only one way to deal with North Korea, as I've argued before; diplomacy. Tell that to Washington and Tokyo.

Meanwhile, there's United Nations Security Council Resolution 2371. It does target North Korea's major exports -- coal, iron, seafood. Coal accounts for 40% of Pyongyang's exports, and arguably 10% of GDP.

Yet this new sanctions package does not touch imports of oil and refined-oil products from China. That's one of the reasons why Beijing voted in favor.

Beijing's strategy is a very Asian attempt to find a face-saving solution -- and that takes time. UNSC resolution 2371 buys time -- and may dissuade the Trump administration, for now, from going heavy metal, with horrible consequences.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi cautiously stated the sanctions are a sign of international opposition to North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs. The last thing Beijing needs is a war right on its borders, also bound to negatively interfere with the expansion of the New Silk Roads, a.k.a. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Beijing could always work on rebuilding trust between Pyongyang and Washington. That's an order taller than the Himalayas. One just needs to look back at the 1994 Agreed Framework, signed during Bill Clinton's first term.

The framework was supposed to freeze -- and even dismantle -- Pyongyang's nuclear program and was bound to normalize US-North Korea relations. A US-led consortium would build two light-water nuclear reactors to compensate for Pyongyang's loss of nuclear power; sanctions would be lifted; both parties would issue "formal assurances" against the use of nuclear weapons.

Nothing happened. The framework collapsed in 2002 -- when North Korea was enshrined in the "axis of evil" by the Cheney regime. Not to mention that the Korean War is still, technically, on; the 1953 armistice was never replaced by a real peace treaty.

So what next? Three reminders.

1) Beware of an engineered false flag, to be blamed on Pyongyang; that would be the perfect pretext for war.

2) The current narrative is eerily similar to the usual suspects blaring since forever that Iran is a heartbeat away from "building a nuclear weapon."

3) North Korea holds trillions of US dollars in unexplored mineral wealth. Watch the shadowplay by candidates bound to profit from such juicy loot.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Putin is driving Washington nuts

You Want War? Russia is Ready for War

Why Qatar wants to invade Syria

All aboard the New Silk Road(s)

It was Putin's missile?

Where is Prince Bandar?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 86 fans, 53 articles, 58 quicklinks, 1585 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

North Korea holds trillions of US dollars in unexplored mineral wealth. Watch the shadowplay by candidates bound to profit from such juicy loot.

of course. what else. who could be surprised at this. one more country that has a resource the US wants and does not want to just pay for, so gotta flatten the country and steal it. I read that Afghanistan has some rare earth minerals too. Now do you understand the hundred year war there?

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 2:23:47 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 