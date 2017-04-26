Refresh  

North Korea and Venezuela: case studies in how Starvation Propaganda is War Propaganda

S

From commons.wikimedia.org: South-korean-propaganda-6 {MID-72201}
South-korean-propaganda-6
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
South Korean propaganda demonizing North Korea

The purpose of war propaganda is in the first instance to make the "enemy" look like monsters, sub-humans who deserve to be killed. The second use is to sustain and intensify the hatred which must be manufactured to make human beings able to kill strangers who have done them no wrong with perfect moral certainty.

Those who would start wars and commit mass murder, needless to say, are willing to tell lies (propaganda) to justify and execute their lust for death and destruction.

In recent months, two nations which have been targeted for "regime change",---Venezuela and North Korea (neither of which has invaded anyone), have seen hysterical headlines about mass starvation, proving, no doubt, that socialism never works and that the West (the US) must intervene (as in Libya) to prevent a humanitarian crisis, taking out the leaders and replacing them with leaders friendly to the US and its corporate interests, in order to "save the people" from starvation.

I will start with North Korea, where the media frequently claims the people are starving to death. This claim serves to rationalize the intention (if not for those pesky nukes which deter attack) regime change based on the same lie that was used to destroy the most developed and richest nation in Africa, Libya, where a "humanitarian crisis" was manufactured to justify a war which led, indeed, to a humanitarian crisis.

NORTH KOREA

On a regular basis, the media informs us that North Korea's people are starving to death. Here is Newsweek, complete with images of starving children: "

NORTH KOREA'S KIM JONG UN IS STARVING HIS PEOPLE TO PAY FOR NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Here is Breitbart, Trump's favorite source of news:

North Korea Warns Starving Population: Famine Is Coming

Here is another from metro:

Kim Jong Un visits pig farm while people in North Korea starve

And here is the report by one of the most respected scholars on North Korea, debunking this propaganda lie, which I am calling Starvation Propaganda since several recent wars have been rationalized by "humanitarian crisis:"

N Korea and the myth of starvation...has long ceased to be a fact of life in North Korea, writes Andrei Lankov, a professor of Korean Studies at Kookmin University, Seoul. He is the author of "The Real North Korea: Life and Politics in the Failed Stalinist Utopia". He is clearly no apologist for North Korea.

"One of the most commonly cited cliches is that North Korea is a "destitute, starving country". Once upon a time, such a description was all too sadly correct: In the late 1990s, North Korea suffered a major famine that, according to the most recent research, led to between 500,000 and 600,000 deaths. However, starvation has long since ceased to be a fact of life in North Korea.

Admittedly, until quite recently, many major news outlets worldwide ran stories every autumn that cited international aid agencies saying that the country was on the brink of a massive famine once again. These perennially predicted famines never transpired, but the stories continued to be released at regular intervals, nonetheless.

In the last year or two, though, such predictions have disappeared. This year, North Korea enjoyed an exceptionally good harvest, which for the first time in more than two decades will be sufficient to feed the country's entire population."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The new justification for criminal wars is "humanitarian crisis," ranging from the killing of "beautiful babies" (Iraq./Syria) to mass starvation, as the media is hysterically proclaiming in the headlines in North Korea and Venezuela, two socialist nations that "require" regime change but due to their lack of aggression (neither has invaded another country) must be demonized for permitting mass starvation while corrupt leaders grow fat.

What can we do to combat this new wave of starvation propaganda, which serves as the new more gentle form of war propaganda?

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 at 3:56:04 PM

