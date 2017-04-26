S

- Advertisement -

South Korean propaganda demonizing North Korea

The purpose of war propaganda is in the first instance to make the "enemy" look like monsters, sub-humans who deserve to be killed. The second use is to sustain and intensify the hatred which must be manufactured to make human beings able to kill strangers who have done them no wrong with perfect moral certainty.

- Advertisement -

Those who would start wars and commit mass murder, needless to say, are willing to tell lies (propaganda) to justify and execute their lust for death and destruction.

In recent months, two nations which have been targeted for "regime change",---Venezuela and North Korea (neither of which has invaded anyone), have seen hysterical headlines about mass starvation, proving, no doubt, that socialism never works and that the West (the US) must intervene (as in Libya) to prevent a humanitarian crisis, taking out the leaders and replacing them with leaders friendly to the US and its corporate interests, in order to "save the people" from starvation.

I will start with North Korea, where the media frequently claims the people are starving to death. This claim serves to rationalize the intention (if not for those pesky nukes which deter attack) regime change based on the same lie that was used to destroy the most developed and richest nation in Africa, Libya, where a "humanitarian crisis" was manufactured to justify a war which led, indeed, to a humanitarian crisis.

NORTH KOREA

- Advertisement -

On a regular basis, the media informs us that North Korea's people are starving to death. Here is Newsweek, complete with images of starving children: "

BY CRISTINA SILVA ON 3/23/17"

Here is Breitbart, Trump's favorite source of news:

Here is another from metro:

And here is the report by one of the most respected scholars on North Korea, debunking this propaganda lie, which I am calling Starvation Propaganda since several recent wars have been rationalized by "humanitarian crisis:"

"

"One of the most commonly cited cliches is that North Korea is a "destitute, starving country". Once upon a time, such a description was all too sadly correct: In the late 1990s, North Korea suffered a major famine that, according to the most recent research, led to between 500,000 and 600,000 deaths. However, starvation has long since ceased to be a fact of life in North Korea.

- Advertisement -

Admittedly, until quite recently, many major news outlets worldwide ran stories every autumn that cited international aid agencies saying that the country was on the brink of a massive famine once again. These perennially predicted famines never transpired, but the stories continued to be released at regular intervals, nonetheless.

In the last year or two, though, such predictions have disappeared. This year, North Korea enjoyed an exceptionally good harvest, which for the first time in more than two decades will be sufficient to feed the country's entire population."

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4