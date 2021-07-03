 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

"Non-Binary" is a Little Too Binary

By
Mirror
Mirror
(Image by mailhena)
populumpoetry="y">A form asked me to list my "preferred pronouns,"
And I wondered if forms no longer knew bounds.
"My faves?" laughed I, "Why, they're 'I, me, and mine,'
Please show me the earthling without such incline."
But I live in Spain, where we're slow on uptake,
And I soon learned there's a new gender milkshake.
.
No, LGBT it would seem ain't enough
To cover the spectrum of human plum duff,
For those undecided a new categor'
Of folks who refuse to accept either-or,
Has now been baptized in the public domain:
"Non-binary" with its pronouniesque bane.
.
It's not bisexual, which I might understand,
Or giving yourself to the surgeon's deft hand,
But refusing to check box M or box F,
Or admit anyone as impartial ref
To cut the pie 'tween what's a Joe or a Jill,
Since one man's bore is another one's thrill.
.
Well, some things are relative and others are not,
And much that seems fixed is but what we've been taught,
And changes as time and our cultures evolve,
As people have problems and must them resolve,
But I wonder if ever in human exist',
A group has laid claim to this they-them-their twist.
.
Laid claim in this era of choice run amok,
Like low-cal non-gluten ecologic' roast duck,
And figured that one's sex is just one more choice,
Unlike one's height or the cool twang of one's voice,
But I'm not buying 'cause it's one choice too far:
At the end of the day, you are what you are.

 

Philip Kraske

"11/9 and the Terrorist Who Loved Bonsai Trees" is Philip Kraske's just-published novel. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

