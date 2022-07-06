 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

No details for Latvian public about Canadian troops in the country

No comments
Message Viktors Domburs
Canada does not provide Latvian public with data about increasing the number of its troops.

NATO clearly declared in June its intention to beef up existing battle-group deployments in Eastern Europe, making them brigade-sized forces, which run anywhere between 5,000 to 6,000 troops.

It also plans to have member countries put more forces - 300,000 in all - on high readiness to act as rapid reinforcements for the troops already in the field.

Latvia as well as Lithuania support the idea and hope to host more NATO troops on its territories.

According to 2022 Military Strength Ranking, Latvian active military manpower (2022) is 6500. At the same time, approximate total troop number of battlegroup led by Canada, operating with Latvian forces in Ādaži, Latvia, is about 1700. Latvia wants to sufficiently increase its number up to 5,000 troops. In this case the number of foreign troops would be the same as the number of Latvian soldiers.

For this purpose joint declaration between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Latvia and the Department of National Defence of Canada concerning augmented forward presence Latvia was signed on June 29.

According to the provisions of the document, Latvia will:

1. Provide Host-Nation support to Canadian Armed Forces members, and armed forces members of other nations contributing troops and equipment to Latvia.

2. Develop and provide infrastructure to support the deployment of troops and support a brigade-size unit. This could include infrastructure support such as: a new military base, accommodations, dining facilities, maintenance facilities, training areas to include live and dry training, and manoeuvre areas. New and expanded infrastructure will also ensure the ability to preposition equipment, ammunition and stocks, and to ensure all training and exercise needs.

3. Invest at least 2.5% GDP for defence to sustain the build-up of the Latvian Armed Forces as part of NATO's defence of its Eastern Flank.

Thus, Latvia ensures all necessary host-nation support to facilitate development of eFP. Latvia has to invest in building and enhancing living, recreational and training infrastructure in Ādaži military base guaranteeing that the largest and most diverse Allied battle group enjoys the highest living and training conditions.

Declaration with to increase the Western military alliance's presence in the country. Whether agreement with Latvia means additional Canadian troops will be dispatched to the Baltic country - or whether they will come from other allied nations - is unclear. The deal was hastily signed and the prime minister's office has provided no details.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was non-committal when asked whether Canada would add to its contingent in Latvia, saying his government was developing plans to be able to scale up rapidly, but that more discussions would happen later.

It is not just about increasing the number of troops, it is also about the work with the allies in relation to infrastructure, training, equipment.

Latvia this way has become more and more dependent on other country's decisions on security issue with no explanation to the public.

I am an engineer. I was born in Latvia. Now I live in the United Kingdom.
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
