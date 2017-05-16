- Advertisement -



The Crying Statue of Liberty Don't do unto others what you would not have done unto you.. 50 % of Oil in Saudi Arabia = Bush Family 50 % of Oil in Saudi Arabia = Bin Laden Family ...9/11 ...

(Image by YouTube) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

A crying Statue of Liberty

With all the relentless harrumphing coming from the corporate MSM over Trump's firing FBI Director James Comey last Tuesday and some Senate Dems likening it to the Nixon/ Watergate era calling for a special prosecutor there was something about the whole affair that came off as deliberately skewed.

To get some clarity I read Robert Parry's account referring to Trump's firing Comey as "The 'soft coup' of Russia-gate". [1]

Parry suggests re-watching Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove" to "remind us how crazy Americans can get when they are pumped up with anti-Russian propaganda, as is happening now".

- Advertisement -

Going further he writes, "I realize that many Democrats, liberals and progressives hate Donald Trump so much that they believe that any pretext is justified in taking him down, even if that plays into the hands of the neoconservatives and other war mongers. Many people who detest Trump view Russia-gate as the most likely path to achieve Trump's impeachment, so this desirable end justifies the means" and "that is the responsibility of the major news media, the law enforcement and intelligence communities, and members of Congress to engage in a 'soft coup' against Trump-also known as a 'constitutional coup' or 'deep state' coup-for the good of the country."

Then reading Mike Whitney's latest, "The Russian Hacking Fiasco" [2] , he writes, "There's no proof that Russia hacked the US elections. There's no proof that Russian officials or Russian agents colluded with members of the Trump campaign. There's no proof that Russia provided material support of any kind for the Trump campaign or that Russian agents hacked Hillary Clinton's emails or that Russian officials provided Wikileaks with emails that were intended to sabotage Hillary's chances to win the election."

"So far no one in any of the 17 US Intelligence agencies has stepped forward and verified the claims of Russian meddling or produced a scintilla of hard evidence that Russia was in any way involved in the 2016 elections".

"No proof means no proof...unsubstantiated rumors completely devoid of substance"...is 100 percent, unalloyed baloney."

"The call for a special prosecutor is not based on evidence, it is based on politics...because Donald Trump had the audacity to win an election that was earmarked for establishment favorite and globalist war monger Hillary Clinton. That's what this witch hunt is all about, sour grapes".

Let's face it Dems and the MSM have suffered apoplexy ever since Trump was elected so as Parry relates any means necessary justifies the end to achieve Trump's impeachment.

It's simply Neo- McCarthyism writ large over the American political landscape.

- Advertisement -

Only today there's no Edward R. Morrow to set the current dystopia straight.

[1] "The 'soft coup' of Russia-gate" by Robert Parry, Information Clearing House, May 13, 2017

[2] "the Russian Hacking Fiasco" by Mike Whitney, Information Clearing House", May 13, 2017