OpEdNews Op Eds

Naomi Klein: The Worst Is Yet to Come with Trump, So We Must Be Ready for Shock Politics

Democracy Now
      (Page 1 of 5 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/2/17

See original here

Watch Part 2 of our conversation with best-selling author and Intercept senior correspondent Naomi Klein about her book, "No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need."

Watch Part 1: No Is Not Enough: Best-Selling Author Naomi Klein on Challenging Trump's Shock Doctrine Politics

Transcript

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The War and Peace Report, as we wrap up today's show with Part 2 of our conversation with best-selling author and journalist Naomi Klein, author of The Shock Doctrine and This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate. Her new book is called No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need. To accompany the book, The Intercept recently made this video.

NAOMI KLEIN: Shock.

MEGYN KELLY: Shocking.

STEPHEN COLBERT: I don't think I could sit down right now.

ALISYN CAMEROTA: You mean --

WILLIE GEIST: Historic, astounding, shocking.

NAOMI KLEIN: It's a word that's come up a lot since November, for obvious reasons.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: He's going to inject a shock to the system.

NAOMI KLEIN: Now, I've spent a lot of time thinking about shock. Ten years ago, I published The Shock Doctrine, an investigation that spanned four decades, from Pinochet's U.S.-backed coup in 1970s Chile to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. I noticed a brutal and recurring tactic by right-wing governments. After a shocking event -- a war, a coup, a terrorist attack, market crash or natural disaster -- exploit the public's disorientation, suspend democracy, push through radical policies that enrich the 1 percent at the expense of the poor and middle class.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This is a repeal and a replace of Obamacare.

http://democracynow.org
Democracy Now!  is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

