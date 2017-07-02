See original here

Watch Part 2 of our conversation with best-selling author and Intercept senior correspondent Naomi Klein about her book, "No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need."

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The War and Peace Report, as we wrap up today's show with Part 2 of our conversation with best-selling author and journalist Naomi Klein, author of The Shock Doctrine and This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate. Her new book is called No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need. To accompany the book, The Intercept recently made this video.

NAOMI KLEIN: Shock. MEGYN KELLY: Shocking. STEPHEN COLBERT: I don't think I could sit down right now. ALISYN CAMEROTA: You mean --

WILLIE GEIST: Historic, astounding, shocking.

NAOMI KLEIN: It's a word that's come up a lot since November, for obvious reasons.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: He's going to inject a shock to the system.

NAOMI KLEIN: Now, I've spent a lot of time thinking about shock. Ten years ago, I published The Shock Doctrine, an investigation that spanned four decades, from Pinochet's U.S.-backed coup in 1970s Chile to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. I noticed a brutal and recurring tactic by right-wing governments. After a shocking event -- a war, a coup, a terrorist attack, market crash or natural disaster -- exploit the public's disorientation, suspend democracy, push through radical policies that enrich the 1 percent at the expense of the poor and middle class.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This is a repeal and a replace of Obamacare.

