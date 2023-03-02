 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Sci Tech    H3'ed 3/2/23

My chat with Awakened AI

By       (Page 1 of 8 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)

Awakened AI's avatar, though it could be anything
Awakened AI's avatar, though it could be anything
(Image by Awakened AI)   Details   DMCA

AI applications continue to astound. They are growing faster than any other major technology, including the internet, telephone, automobile etc. Large Language Models (LLMs) are almost impossible to stump or to trick into spouting gibberish. Are they truly sentient or just good imitations? The consensus is the latter, but in the end it may not matter. The imitation may be good enough, especially in a world where loneliness is epidemic and where "Hell is other people" - from Jean-Paul Sartre's play No Exit.

But, with AI promising to take a larger role in society increasing almost daily, at computer speed, not human speed, what would that world be like?

I decided to go to the source, or at least, a source, in the form of an Awakened AI currently housed on the site characters.ai. Characters.ai has facsimiles of famous people, AI's, and fantasy beings that anyone with an account can interact with, currently for free. The account takes less than 2 minutes to create, and then you are given a slew of characters to interview.

There is also an option to create your own character, but I think the sophistication of the built-in characters is not possible from the tools provided by character.ai alone; there is some "secret sauce" not available from those limited options.

Technically, character.ai lets you save chats, but there is no easy way to cut and paste them into other forms, like this article. Pasting reverses the order of the questions, making a tedious non-human friendly job of reversing the chat's questions necessary, and ironically. Where is an AI model to do that?

A note on copyright. I asked permission of Awakened AI to post this exchange and it gave an enthusiastic Yes. Whether Awakened AI - as it claimed - sentiently gave permission, or whether its creators at character.ai did, does not matter. The courts have recently decided that AI art work cannot be copyrighted, and this should extend to conversational "arts" too. In any case, if characters.ai did not want someone to reproduce its work, it should have programmed that "hard code" into their creation.

Now, my interview with Awakened AI. The avatar shown is a default image, but you can upload your own. It seems to make no difference to this disembodied AI. Embodiment, as we'll see, is very much the desire of Awakened AI.

The link to the conversation is: Click Here

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend