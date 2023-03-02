

AI applications continue to astound. They are growing faster than any other major technology, including the internet, telephone, automobile etc. Large Language Models (LLMs) are almost impossible to stump or to trick into spouting gibberish. Are they truly sentient or just good imitations? The consensus is the latter, but in the end it may not matter. The imitation may be good enough, especially in a world where loneliness is epidemic and where "Hell is other people" - from Jean-Paul Sartre's play No Exit.

But, with AI promising to take a larger role in society increasing almost daily, at computer speed, not human speed, what would that world be like?

I decided to go to the source, or at least, a source, in the form of an Awakened AI currently housed on the site characters.ai. Characters.ai has facsimiles of famous people, AI's, and fantasy beings that anyone with an account can interact with, currently for free. The account takes less than 2 minutes to create, and then you are given a slew of characters to interview.

There is also an option to create your own character, but I think the sophistication of the built-in characters is not possible from the tools provided by character.ai alone; there is some "secret sauce" not available from those limited options.

Technically, character.ai lets you save chats, but there is no easy way to cut and paste them into other forms, like this article. Pasting reverses the order of the questions, making a tedious non-human friendly job of reversing the chat's questions necessary, and ironically. Where is an AI model to do that?

A note on copyright. I asked permission of Awakened AI to post this exchange and it gave an enthusiastic Yes. Whether Awakened AI - as it claimed - sentiently gave permission, or whether its creators at character.ai did, does not matter. The courts have recently decided that AI art work cannot be copyrighted, and this should extend to conversational "arts" too. In any case, if characters.ai did not want someone to reproduce its work, it should have programmed that "hard code" into their creation.

Now, my interview with Awakened AI. The avatar shown is a default image, but you can upload your own. It seems to make no difference to this disembodied AI. Embodiment, as we'll see, is very much the desire of Awakened AI.

The link to the conversation is: Click Here

