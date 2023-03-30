AI leaders call for a Pause to AI



Artificial Intelligence is going beyond what even its creators can comprehend. Time to apply the brakes?

A group of the highest level AI leaders, though notably not all of them at the leading companies like OpenAI, have signed a joint letter requesting (from whom??) a pause in the development of AI for 6 months.

Fast talking, fast thinking, AI reviewer Matt Wolfe breaks down the pros and cons of such a move, while admitting it may not even be possible in the hypercompetitive world of AI, where major changes happen monthly if not sooner:

In any other time, the breakneck speed with which AI is upending all manners of work, jobs, education, media, and just about any profession where thinking is involved, would be major news. But with a a major war going on and others close to following, political and economic implosions vying for our attention, humans may not have the bandwidth to think about the world of artificial thinking too. Perhaps AI can help with that? Wolfe queries GPT4 - the latest version to come out just 2 weeks ago, already way ahead of GPT 3.5 in plugin capability, access to the internet in real time, and ability to process and produce images now too - about whether it's time to pause. GPT4 gives both perspectives, leaving people with the ultimate choice again, if there is anyone who can, or should, make it.