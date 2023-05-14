Mothers Day 2023 (sonnet)

Mothers Day 2023
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Who needs mothers any way? Let them go
the way of Dylan tunes about Sarah
that first idealized then scourged Isis slow,
old love transmogrified, the chaemera.
What a mess we've made of love since the Fall
as if Eve, practically an afterthought
in the Creation, a spare rib on-call,
was responsible for the farm we bought.
.
Now that robots are giving birth to kids,
women can free themselves up for the birth
