Mothers Day 2023 (sonnet)



The Pantyless Fem Revolution

Mothers Day 2023

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Who needs mothers any way? Let them go

the way of Dylan tunes about Sarah

that first idealized then scourged Isis slow,

old love transmogrified, the chaemera.

What a mess we've made of love since the Fall

as if Eve, practically an afterthought

in the Creation, a spare rib on-call,

was responsible for the farm we bought.

.



Now that robots are giving birth to kids,

women can free themselves up for the birth

