Mike Pence Is Toast: Anonymous Letter To WaPo Shows The Role Of Eric Prince In Trump-Russia

By Daily Kos
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/29/17

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by ursulafaw

"Now I'm gonna tell 'em you lied to me, ok, and Donald's gonna fire you. We got our stories straight?"

Mike Pence lost all plausible deniability about his alleged ignorance of all things Russian today, if the Washington Post is correct that Pence benefactor and mentor Erik Prince is the "representative of Trump" named in an anonymous letter received by the Post in December; and moreover that Prince was a member of the Trump transition team all along.

The letter said among other things that Jared Kushner had talked to Sergei Kislyak about setting up a secret and secure communications channel between the Trump administration and the Kremlin. The letter also made reference to a "Trump representative" meeting with a Russian contact to set up the communications channel and the Trump representative is Erik Prince. If The Washington Post is correct, and it certainly appears that way, there is absolutely no way that Pence can maintain he didn't know everything about Flynn and Trump-Russia, and that he learned it first hand from Mike Flynn, Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, and Erik Prince. This could be more than a leak, this could be a deluge, where Mike Pence and his credibility are concerned. The Washington Post said this:

In addition to their discussion about setting up the communications channel, Kushner, Flynn and Kislyak also talked about arranging a meeting between a representative of Trump and a "Russian contact" in a third country whose name was not identified, according to the anonymous letter.

The Post reported in April that Erik Prince, the former founder of the private security firm Blackwater and an informal adviser to the Trump transition team,met on Jan. 11 -- nine days before Trump's inauguration -- in the Seychelles islands in the Indian Ocean with a representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Could Erik Prince be the representative of Trump that is referred to? It certainly seems that way. And take a look at what else the Post reported on April 3:

The Post reports that the United Arab Emirates arranged a secret meeting in January between Blackwater founder Erik Prince and an un-named Russian close to Vladimir Putin, with the alleged goal of establishing a back-channel line of communication between Moscow and and the Trump transition team, headed by Mike Pence, according to U.S, European and Arab officials.

Though Prince had no formal role with the Trump campaign or transition team, he presented himself as an unofficial envoy for Trump to high-ranking Emiratis involved in setting up his meeting with the Putin confidant, according to the officials, who did not identify the Russian.

Prince was an avid supporter of Trump. After the Republican convention, he contributed $250,000 to Trump's campaign, the national party and a pro-Trump super PAC led by GOP mega-donor Rebekah Mercer, records show. He has ties to people in Trump's circle, including Stephen K. Bannon, now serving as the president's chief strategist and senior counselor. Prince's sister Betsy DeVos serves as education secretary in the Trump administration. And Prince was seen in the Trump transition offices in New York in December.

Prince and his family were major GOP donors in 2016. The Center for Responsive Politics reported that the family gave more than $10 million to GOP candidates and super PACs, including about $2.7 million from his sister, DeVos, and her husband.

Erik Prince has had lucrative contracts with the UAE government, which at one point paid his firm a reported $529 million to help bring in foreign fighters to help assemble an internal paramilitary force capable of carrying out secret operations and protecting Emirati installations from terrorist attacks.

The Washington Post goes on to point out that Erik Prince would have been perceived as way too controversial to serve in an official capacity on the transition team. But unquestionably Prince was a terrific go between because of his experience as an ex CIA agent and former Navy Seal, experience which arguably qualifies him for yet more clandestine endeavors, coupled with his relationship with the royal leaders of the Emirates, where he moved to in 2010 amid mounting legal problems with his American business.

Before the Seychelles meeting and for weeks afterward, the UAE believed that Prince had the blessing of the new administration to act as its unofficial representative. The "Russian participant" was a person whom the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Zayed knew was close to Putin from his interactions with both men, officials said. And less than a week before the Seychelles meeting, U.S. intelligence agencies released a report accusing Russia of intervening clandestinely during the 2016 election to help Trump win the White House.

Erik Prince is an interesting character. Erik Prince portrays himself as a mix between Indiana Jones, Rambo, Captain America, and Pope Benedict, according to The Intercept article, "Mike Pence Will Be The Most Powerful Christian Supremacist In U.S. History." Mike Pence and Erik Prince go back a long ways. Erik Prince is Mike Pence's benefactor. Mike Pence is Neo to Erik Prince's Morpheus. Bankrolling Mike Pence so that he can become POTUS and implement dominionist rule in Washington is Erik Prince and Mike Pence's dream. The Intercept said this:

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Paul from Potomac

Author 41012
(Member since Nov 1, 2009)


  New Content

Fake news source and story

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 3:34:56 PM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


Reply to Paul from Potomac:   New Content

Alternative facts?

Of course there is no such thing as 'observable reality.'

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 4:16:05 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to Paul from Potomac:   New Content
My first thought.

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 4:40:33 PM

Author 0
larry payne

Author 503379

(Member since Aug 22, 2015)


Reply to Paul from Potomac:   New Content

The Washington Post is fake?
Just because owner Jeff Bezos has a $600 million contract with the CIA to build them an internet cloud?
If the CIA asked Bezos to print that article without vetting it, could Bezos refuse?

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 7:33:10 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


  New Content

As the Republicans plot to oust Trump, Pence, the beneficiary if Trump is forced to resign or as his close friend Roger Stone has aid "is declared incompetent by his Cabinet," has been laying low, neither defending nor attacking Trump.


If Pence goes down with Trump, based on his being the 6th member of the Trump team to have been proven as a liar, this means that the one key figure who is (mildly) defending Trump, Paul Ryan, is salivating, as his ploy to wait until both Trump and Pence go down together elevates him to President of the United States.


These are the options I have recently detailed in my articles on how the Republicans need to get rid of Trump to have electoral success in 2018 and 2020, and the Democrats, whose leaders are downplaying impeachment cries, need him to be in power to run against.


The news reported in this article is right now causing Paul Ryan to climax, prematurely but with great pleasure.

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 3:42:53 PM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content
If Pence goes down... we get Ryan. John Oliver warned us to be wary of what we wish for.

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 4:07:00 PM

Author 0
molly cruz

Author 7804

(Member since Sep 16, 2007)


  New Content
"Blackwater", a name at first sight reeking of power and God knows what else; actually means "sewage", and raw sewage at that. Ask anyone in the septic drainage business. They altered their name some years back, after I began dropping this fact anywhere I could. Of course, they wanted to separate themselves from their rotten reputation as well...

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 4:24:43 PM

Author 0
911TRUTH

Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008)


  New Content

Every time I see pence he is always standing slightly behind, and to the side of trump, like a lifeless cardboard cut out. He looks like an evil ventriloquist dummy who came to life.

They are all an evil, corrupt crime family.


Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 4:32:21 PM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content
I cannot argue with this analysis. He scares me!

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 6:32:16 PM

Author 0
Janet Loughrey

Author 14049

(Member since Apr 1, 2008)


  New Content

Who knows what is fake, or what is real anymore? Even if any of this is true, since when does accountability or breaking the law matter when it comes to the president and his administration?

Gerald Ford set the precedent by pardoning Nixon, though it likely goes further back than that. The George W. Bush administration committed high treason and war crimes by lying us into two illegal wars based on false intelligence. Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld and Condi Rice should be rotting in jail. Barack Obama, along with SOS Hillary Clinton, waged wars on multiple countries without Congressional approval, which is also grounds for impeachment.

In Washington, everything goes, and nothing matters.

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 5:26:59 PM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


Reply to Janet Loughrey:   New Content

That is exactly what they want... for us to become cynical so we do not know truth.

Let observable reality serve you.

It matters very much that we know the truth.


If you want to talk forever about those who should be rotting in jail, no one can stop you... but what is in FRONT OF YOU NOW, is different by degrees and the entire world, no just the media know it.

From across the world where they are not obsessing on evil Hilary and obnoxious Obama:

"Witnessing an American Tragedy"

"Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States . He does not possess the requisite intellect and does not understand the significance of the office he holds nor the tasks associated with it. He doesn't read. He doesn't bother to peruse important files and intelligence reports and knows little about the issues that he has identified as his priorities. His decisions are capricious and they are delivered in the form of tyrannical decrees."

"He is a man free of morals. As has been demonstrated hundreds of times, he is a liar, a racist and a cheat. I feel ashamed to use these words, as sharp and loud as they are. But if they apply to anyone, they apply to Trump.


"And one of the media's tasks is to continue telling things as they are: Trump has to be removed from the White House. Quickly. He is a danger to the world.

Trump is a miserable politician. He fired the FBI director simply because he could. James Comey had gotten under his skin with his investigation into Trump's confidants. Comey had also refused to swear loyalty and fealty to Trump and to abandon the investigation. He had to go.

Trump is also a miserable boss. His people invent excuses for him and lie on his behalf because they have to, but then Trump wakes up and posts tweets that contradict what they have said. He doesn't care that his spokesman, his secretary of state and his national security adviser had just denied that the president had handed Russia (of all countries) sensitive intelligence gleaned from Israel (of all countries). Trump tweeted: Yes, yes, I did, because I can. I'm president after all."


Nothing is as it should be in this White House. Everyone working there has been compromised multiple times and now they all despise each other - and everyone except for Trump despises Trump. Because of all that, after just 120 days of the Trump administration, we are witness to an American tragedy for which there are five theoretical solutions...


The U.S. elected a laughing stock to the presidency and has now made itself dependent on a joke of a man. The country is, as David Brooks wrote recently in the New York Times , dependent on a child. The Trump administration has no foreign policy because Trump has consistently promised American withdrawal while invoking America's strength. He has promised both no wars and more wars. He makes decisions according to his mood, with no strategic coherence or tactical logic. Moscow and Beijing are laughing at America. Elsewhere, people are worried.

In the Pacific, warships - American and Chinese - circle each other in close proximity. The conflict with North Korea is escalating. Who can be certain that Donald Trump won't risk nuclear war simply to save his own skin? Efforts to stop climate change are in trouble and many expect the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because Trump is wary of legally binding measures. Crises, including those in Syria and Libya, are escalating, but no longer being discussed. And who should they be discussed with? Phone calls and emails to the U.S. State Department go unanswered. Nothing is regulated, nothing is stable and the trans-Atlantic relationship hardly exists anymore. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Norbert Röttgen fly back and forth, but Germany and the U.S. no longer understand each other. Hardly any real communication takes place, there are no joint foreign policy goals and there is no strategy.

In "Game of Thrones," the Mad King was murdered (and the child that later took his place was no better). In real life, an immature boy sits on the throne of the most important country in the world. He could, at any time, issue a catastrophic order that would immediately be carried out. That is why the parents cannot afford to take their eyes off him even for a second. They cannot succumb to exhaustion because he is so taxing. They ultimately have to send him to his room - and return power to the grownups."


Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 6:30:24 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


  New Content
Glad to see these questions raised! I'm not sure whether this path is leading to the place that is insinuated or not, but there sure is something more to ferret out, here. It's good to be vigilant.

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 5:37:39 PM

Author 0
Donn Marten

Author 5421
(Member since Mar 26, 2007)


  New Content

Daily Kos? The left's version of Breitbart.


What a wonderfully reliable source for anything.

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 5:40:06 PM

Author 0
Greg Alkema

Author 80948

(Member since Aug 22, 2012)


  New Content
Who cares? Obama had HIDDEN dealings with Iran .. and gave them billions .. that's TREASON .. but you all don't care.

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 6:26:57 PM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


Reply to Greg Alkema:   New Content
Says you. Who are you to judge "US." You add nothing to this conversation.

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 6:31:35 PM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


  New Content

A poem which seems appropriate from this time when the people at the top seem to be intent on obliterating all progress made in the past 60 years towards a more just society.

LITTLE BY LITTLE

Inch by inch and a foot is gained.
Two feet more and a yard is made.
Little by little is much attained.
Ounce by ounce and a pound is weighed.
Day by day and a week has passed.
Four full weeks and a month has flown.
Twelve brief months and we find at last
Out of them all a year has grown.

A day seems long and a mile seems far
And you scarcely notice the yard you've gained,
But by that much nearer the goal posts are,
And nearer still when the mile's attained.
Oh, the hills seem steep when you start to climb,
But upward struggle and don't you stop,
As the acorn grows to an oak in time,
Little by little you'll reach the top.

Ounce by ounce and a pound is weighed,
And by and by are the pounds a ton;
Though swift or slow was the progress made,
It is all the same when the goal is won.
For whether you leap or whether you crawl,
You'll find this truth -- and it's ages old!
That success is merely the sum of all
The tedious inches in miles retold.

~Edgar A. Guest~

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 6:42:37 PM

Author 0
Ronaldo DIAS

Author 500539

(Member since Oct 31, 2014)


  New Content

Pence is just a shill for those who completely own and completely control the Right wing Conservative Republican Party!

Trump was ushered into power as a Proxy illustration of the working class, poor, and middle class by the Right wing Conservative Republican Transnational Corporate coup d'e'tat which has been taking place over the last fifty year, a maniacal agenda of creating control and wealth for the wealthiest individuals on this Planet. To which they have no interest on how the working class, poor, and middle class will survive or progress under their rein of plutocratical encroachment.

They know Trump is his own worst enemy, he will demean himself into a position of being impeach possibly, all the while he is being steered and coddled to do the bidding of those Ultra conservative Ring wing Multi Billionaires who sole purpose to create a two tier economy system in which a very small governing plutocratic class. Hence all the while creating an overtly abundant indenture class to support and protect them from others within the very indenture classes they are creating!

Submitted on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 7:24:51 PM

Author 0
