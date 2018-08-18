 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

John Dean to White House staffers: 'Get out!'

From flickr.com: Something's In The Air {MID-309585}
Something's In The Air
Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by Aldous J Pennyfarthing

John Dean knows a little something about awful, criminal, paranoid presidents with berserk rage boners for the popular Democratic presidents who preceded them. As White House counsel under President Nixon, he was deeply involved in the Watergate coverup. Eventually he flipped on the president, cooperating with investigators and pleading guilty to a single felony count.

So if things seem a tad Watergate-y to you these days, imagine how Dean feels. He's seen this movie before. Hell, he's helped make this movie before. And now he's saying to White House staffers, "Whatever you do, don't be me":

Come on, John. Worst in history? That's " okay, yeah, you're right. And unless we discover that James Buchanan nailed Stormy Daniels' great-great-grandmother after she spanked him with a copy of Old Farmer's Almanac, he'll likely hold onto that status for a while.

But this tweet does raise an interesting question. What could be a worse job to list on your re'sume' than White House staffer during the Trump administration?

McDonald's pink-slime wrangler?

Steve Bannon's personal bathtub attendant?

Dick Cheney's organ-donor clone?

KKK cross-oiler?

Death Star weapons technician?

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

