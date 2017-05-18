Refresh  

Michigan Democratic Party Won't Approve Animal Caucus

Paperwork was filed in January 2017 with the Michigan Democratic Party (MDP) to start an animal protection caucus to advocate for humane legislation, educate legislators and their staff on the need for sensible animal protection legislation, and improve animal welfare in the state. The MDP is dragging its feet on approving the caucus to protect the voiceless in our state.

Animal protection caucuses are popular. Congress formed the House Congressional Animal Protection Caucus in 2009. Members of Congress, such as Representative McCollum, are even showcasing animal protection issues on their websites. The California Legislature has an animal caucus.

There are plenty of issues that we need to get to work on in Michigan. We need to overturn breed specific legislation that harms dogs and breaks up families in Michigan communities. We need to pass HB 4025, which provides penalties for persons engaged in cruel treatment of companion animals in the presence of a child. HB 4026 would protect animals in domestic violence situations. Each day the MDP drags its feet on approving the caucus, the less likely it is for these bills to pass.

A state representative sent a letter of recommendation to the Michigan Democratic Party to approve the caucus. Now, it's your turn. Please contact MDP Chair, Brandon Dillon, in support of the Animal Protection Caucus:

Brandon Dillon

Chair
Michigan Democratic Party
606 Townsend St.
Lansing, MI 48933-2313
(517) 371-5410
bdillon@michigandems.com

As of now, Mr. Dillon has not returned e-mails from the organizer of the animal caucus.

From flickr.com {MID-77287}
(Image by Sandy Hsu | Shoo)   Permission   Details   DMCA

William holds a BBA from Western Michigan University and a Master of Environmental Law and Policy from Vermont Law School. He is a delegate of the State Central Committee of the Michigan Democratic Party.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

