Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Congress Trying to Trample States' Rights; Eliminate Animal, Consumer Protection Laws

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message William McMullin       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 86315
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

US Congressmen Steve King and James Sensenbrenner want to eliminate laws protecting consumers, animals, and the environment. Steve King's Protect Interstate Commerce Act (H.R. 3599/H.R. 4879) and James Sensenbrenner's No Regulation Without Representation Act (H.R. 2887), dubbed as the "States' Rights Elimination Act," would take great power away from state and local governments, a dangerous overreach of the federal government.

H.R. 3599/H.R. 4879 would render a broad range of state and local agriculture laws including animal welfare, environmental, workers' rights, food safety, and really any laws that have to do with agriculture, null and void. The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) concludes, "[H.R. 3599] would preempt vital state agricultural policies designed to protect the safety and well-being of our farmland, waterways, forests, and most importantly, our constituents." The NCSL goes on to say the bills would have far-reaching effects on our economy.

H.R. 2887 would prohibit states from regulating activity in interstate commerce. For instance, a hazardous product made in another state could be sold in Michigan no matter how dangerous it is without Michigan having a say in the matter. Any state laws banning that product could not be enforced. Under this bill, pretty much any state and local laws related to interstate commerce could be eradicated. The NCSL warns, "If enacted, this constitutionally questionable legislation would codify a radical federal overreach that would undermine the longstanding constitutional right of states to protect the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens and local businesses, as well as preempt countless laws in all 50 states. In short, this legislation would strip states' ability to govern."

- Advertisement -

These bills will jeopardize numerous state and local laws. One example is voter referendums on battery-cage eggs. It's common practice that egg-laying hens are crammed into cages so small they cannot spread their wings or even move. Some voter referendums in recent years mandate the cages have adequate space. Furthermore, these anti-states bills could reverse laws banning the sale of dog meat in Michigan and other states. They could wipe out laws restricting the sale of diseased animals on factory farms, which is a public-health issue. State and local laws regulating puppy mills would be no more. They could affect food-labeling laws, laws banning BPA in infant food containers, laws requiring that imported firewood be free from invasive species, etc. The list of laws that could be affected goes on and on.

The United States Constitution grants states the power to regulate themselves. These overreaching bills violate the Tenth Amendment: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

- Advertisement -

Just a few of the more than 70 organizations that oppose these bills include the Animal Legal Defense Fund, ASPCA, Californians for Pesticide Reform, Center for Food Safety, Consumer Federation of America, Consumers Union, The Humane Society of the United States, and United Farm Workers.

Our health and the rights of our states and local governments are important. I urge our federal representatives to oppose these bills.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

William holds a BBA from Western Michigan University and a Master of Environmental Law and Policy from Vermont Law School. He is a delegate of the State Central Committee of the Michigan Democratic Party.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michiganders Need Renewable Energy Now

Faux Earth-Friendly Products Use False Eco-Labels

Getting a Good Job is Stacked Against the Poor

Macy's Must End Its Support of Animal Cruelty

USDA Wildlife Services Needs to Stop Killing Wildlife, Killing Pets, Harming Humans

3M Misleads Consumers About Its Destruction of Old-Growth Forests

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

William McMullin

Become a Fan
Author 86315

(Member since Mar 6, 2013), 3 fans, 14 articles, 3 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Members of Congress can be contacted through www.house.gov and zero.com/fax_congress.php.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 16, 2018 at 10:51:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 