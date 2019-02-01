 
 
Sci Tech

Methane Bursts Ever More Frequent and Accelerating, with more dire immediate consequences than CO2

By Daniel Geery

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/1/19

A number of self-perpetuating feedback loops have been triggered and are, without some serious miraculous intervention, well on the way to ending nature's human experiment with Homo sapiens. But it is continually underplayed, just as climate models are outdated before they're published, scientists are as a matter of course "astounded" by their "under-predictions," and "unprecedented events."

The date we need to stay focused on, we're told, is the magical "2100," which anyone with two brain cells should be long past incensed about (and really, wtf is with that date? Is JC coming back then, a century too late?).

While I think this video is informative, it needs to be taken with a serious shaker of salt, as it so underplays the predicament we are in. Guy McPherson gets castigated for his prediction (not prophecy!) of humans being gone by 2026. Given all that's going on with environmental destruction worldwide, I personally see this as a terribly gracious grant of time, and if we are still around in anything resembling what we now call civilization in three years, I'll personally be astounded.

"When externalities are included, as in a 2015 study by the International Monetary Fund, the unpaid costs of fossil fuels are upward of $5.3 trillion annually which works out to a staggering $10 million per minute." http://priceofoil.org/fossil-fuel-subsidies/

But all I can do is encourage others to inform themselves, look out their windows, watch global news on climate and related weather changes, and make up their own minds. And, ideally, adjust their lives to be meaningful as possible, accordingly.

(Article changed on February 1, 2019 at 19:15)

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
