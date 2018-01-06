Ishi Wilderness
An omer of hoarfrost
from the rain of bread called manna -
they ate for forty years.
Then found the promised treasure -
produce of the land -
no need for flavored dew.
Wilderness is the pain-infected soul's estate.
Fear creates the wilderness -
but wilderness cannot fear.
Manna gifted an exodus from self -
the grace of love -
opening to a moment filled life.
Security comes bound in manacles.
Freedom is a razor's edge -
embrace it with care.