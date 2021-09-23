 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/23/21

Magnetic Alignment Enhances Telepathy

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Author 77017
I have been writing about Hunter and Kai at OpEdNews, two dogs who can be directed consciously or unconsciously using the self-aware hippocampus part of the brain to find someone at a new location that neither the dog nor the handler know, or to find a location that is stored in their owner's long-term memory [2] with one, or all of the 3 Tele's:

· Telepathy is the ability to transmit words, emotions, or images to someone else's mind.

· Telekinesis is the ability to move objects through mind power.

· Teleportation refers to transporting yourself or your mind to a location miles away from you in fraction of seconds.

I have taken videos of over twenty tests that demonstrate that Hunter isn't "finding" by scent, and that he isn't another Clever Hans getting non-verbal clues. [3]

The most convincing video is when Hunter found my daughter hiding in the Topanga Mall in Woodland Hills, CA. To eliminate any explanation other than telepathy I paid Samuel "Buck" Allen, Head Trainer Custom Canine Unlimite d to analyze the video and confirm that no scenting or tracking was involved. Click here if you want to watch the video and/or read the report.

The 3 Tele's require a connection [4]

Hunter is not connected to my daughter; therefore, I would theorize that what happened was that her hippocampus, which is connected to my own hippocampus, told me where she was hiding, and my hippocampus then told Hunter the location, and finally Hunter determined the route, or my hippocampus told Hunter both location and the directions that allowed him to find her in the Topanga Mall.

I question that my hippocampus told Hunter the route because I would not consciously take the route he took; and in fact, he took a route that I didn't even know existed to get to where she was hiding.

Kai and Hunter Find McAdam Ct

You can watch the video about the "find it test" that both Kai and Hunter performed on Youtube, but right now just look at the map and the route they took to McAdam Ct. [5]

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

I have been honing my craft as a writer since I graduated from Princeton University. I have been a newspaper reporter, a book editor and a Hollywood scriptwriter.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
