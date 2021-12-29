 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 12/29/21

The Reality of ESP in Search and Rescue (SAR) Operations

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
The Canine Institute and several other Search and Rescue (SAR) organizations were interested in finding out if telepathy could increase the odds of success at finding someone who is lost and in danger.

The recent tests at the Ascension Church [Appendix A] and the Las Virgenes Water District were successful and confirmed that Search and Rescue operations can be more effective if someone close to the lost person interacts with the search dog and the handler before the search begins.

October 23,2021 - The Las Virgenes Municipal Water (LVMWD) District hosts 5 off-leash SAR experiments

The procedures used at LVMWD were designed to eliminate any possible explanation that the dogs found the "lost people" that day by either Air Scenting, tracking by smelling shed human skin cells that float in the air, or Trailing, searching by smelling the ground for a missing person's scent.

The guidelines required that no scent article related to the "lost person" was presented to the dogs and the dog and handler had no physical contact with the person hiding.

The videos of the tests confirm that the dogs did not "wander around until they picked up their own scent, the owners or a familiar dog in a circle that contains a familiar person or tree or restaurant trash can, and the like." [1]"

Mr. Michael English, Managing Producer Moon Night Productions, took videos of the five off-leash tests at the water district 40-acre maintenance facility. The following area community leaders participated with me in the five important successful experiments:

· John Zhao, P.E., is the Director, Facilities and Operations at Las Virgenes Municipal Water District

· Charles Santos is the principal engineer at Santos Planning & Permitting

· Gail Lowe is a Coldwell Banker Realty real estate agent serving Malibu, CA and the surrounding areas.

Michael, John, Charles, and Gail had this to say about their experience:

· In all my years of production I have never witness anything like the events that happen on October 23rd, 2021 at 4232 Las Virgenes Rd in Calabasas, California.

· Even though I was a complete non-believer (whoo-hoo), we started out. To my complete astonishment, Frazier started off at a quick pace, sometimes running, and went directly to the driveway, on a different street from where we started, with no indication from me.

· I had the amazing experience of witnessing dogs' ability to find people using their telepathic communication ability.

· Hunter found me through an opening in the back of the metal shed.

I have been honing my craft as a writer since I graduated from Princeton University. I have been a newspaper reporter, a book editor and a Hollywood scriptwriter. My humor has been published in a number of publications. I have written two (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
