I had a dream:

a guy named Pod

chewed off my ear:

3 girls, each dear

he planned to meet.



Dream

He grinned, I only

walked with him

because I'm lost

he knows the way

or so I thought..



I tried to go where I was going

on my own

I don't know where:

the path was blocked,

a sheet of plastic here

a cliff way over there.



Others came the other way;

I tried to went

but efforts to a place unknown

were badly bent

the fabric of my space/time warp

were badly rent.



And so I asked

this guy named Pod

where he was going

and he said

to meet 3 girls,

I'm good in bed.



We walked along,

he grinned and gloated:

he was 18

his skin was smooth

his smile fixed

was this the path

was I on time?

Can I rely on only rhyme

to find my way?



I hate this country

I rise and say;

goddamn the the good old USA.



It spoiled my dream

of liberty

of brotherhood

in the land of the free.



I dream of going along with Pod,

the man-boy with the golden rod.

He bragged of his skills

of his prowess with girls

and I shrunk inside

and he told me this:

I'm exceptional;

I'm every girls' bliss.





