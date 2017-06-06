Refresh  

Love Poem: I HAD a Dream...Why I hate Amerika

By       Message dale ruff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 5 pages)
I had a dream:
a guy named Pod
chewed off my ear:
3 girls, each dear
he planned to meet.

From flickr.com: Dream {MID-118854}
Dream
(Image by Johndriel)   Permission   Details   DMCA

He grinned, I only
walked with him
because I'm lost
he knows the way
or so I thought..

I tried to go where I was going
on my own
I don't know where:

the path was blocked,
a sheet of plastic here
a cliff way over there.

Others came the other way;

I tried to went
but efforts to a place unknown
were badly bent

the fabric of my space/time warp

were badly rent.

And so I asked
this guy named Pod
where he was going
and he said
to meet 3 girls,
I'm good in bed.

We walked along,
he grinned and gloated:
he was 18
his skin was smooth
his smile fixed
was this the path
was I on time?

Can I rely on only rhyme

to find my way?

I hate this country
I rise and say;
goddamn the the good old USA.

It spoiled my dream
of liberty
of brotherhood
in the land of the free.

I dream of going along with Pod,
the man-boy with the golden rod.
He bragged of his skills
of his prowess with girls
and I shrunk inside
and he told me this:
I'm exceptional;
I'm every girls' bliss.

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


