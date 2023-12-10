 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 13 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/10/23

Loss of the Humanitarian Impulse

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Scenes from Gaza Crisis 2014
Scenes from Gaza Crisis 2014
(Image by United Nations Photo from flickr)   Details   DMCA
Scenes from Gaza Crisis 2014
Scenes from Gaza Crisis 2014
(Image by United Nations Photo from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Sadness does not begin to describe the feelings I have as I watch the continuing, daily destruction of Gaza and its civilian population, not only the homes and infrastructure, including hospitals and health facilities, but also schools, shelters and even UN facilities. Their food, water, fuel and medical supplies are denied. These are the necessities that allow for people to survive on a daily basis. Add to that that the people are trapped, not allowed any way out. They are in a prison where all access and help are controlled by their jailers who are an occupying army. There is no hope for justice or any appeal to courts or even world opinion since journalists are targeted and killed, and communications are cut off.

The population is continually being moved from one area in Gaza, under bombardment to another area, equally under bombardment, in some grotesque game of musical chairs. All of this in full view of the entire world.

I watch in shock. This is not some deranged third-world dictator carrying out his own version of ethnic cleansing, it is a supposedly highly civilized democracy, which, up to now, has had at least the tacit support of the Western World. And my own country the USA, has been a staunch supporter of that nation, subsidizing it politically and militarily with billions of dollars and allowing it to become the only nuclear power in the Middle East. The US has also continued to run interference for it in the UN, vetoing any challenges to its growth, expansion and tactics.

And now I am to watch the wanton destruction of a civilian population supported and encouraged by the government of my nation, the US, while we pour additional arms and intelligence into the conflict to increase the killing of a defenseless civilian population. Meanwhile I must recognize that it is being done in my name and funded by my tax dollars.

It is too much! I cannot allow the idea of my implied consent to such inhuman actions. Have we devolved into such a soulless nation? Where is our human decency, where are our democratic ideals and the value of human life that supposedly separated us from other brutal regimes?

There are no political expediencies, no principled national interest that can justify these actions. Are our politicians so afraid of the political power of AIPAC to even dare to speak up in support of a civilian population under brutal attack? Are there really no politicians who are willing to risk reelection to be on the right side of history? And all this from a nation that has continually complained about human rights abuses by our enemies. This only demonstrates a moral bankruptcy.

Not only do nearly all of our political leaders lack the moral courage to stand up for human decency, but they also conspire to work tirelessly to stop any voices willing to do what they are afraid to do. People are losing their jobs and being excluded from institutions for speaking up for human rights. We are no longer a democracy when that begins to happen.

Or perhaps our lack of humanitarian impulses has been exposed for what it really is when the veneer of civilization has been removed. Let us hope not.

And the mainstream media has been following the government lead with one-sided stories, spin and propaganda to present what is happening as a moral necessity, not nearly as serious as those in Gaza would have us believe. Perhaps they would have us believe that what is happening in Gaza is just a minor spat between neighbors and all will be ironed out in a few months and things will just go back to normal and we will see that it was much ado about nothing, only now without the over 15,000 Palestinian civilians, 40% of which have been children.

Perhaps we can go back to the principles of "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil", and pretend that all is well with the world, and we are a noble and moral people.

Bah, humbug!

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

Protect Yourself

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 89 articles, 171 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

How can we in the US be a part of such acts against humanity?

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2023 at 12:55:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend