Living Life with Death on Your Left Shoulder

I feel little need to introduce Sam Mitchell again, but one must assume readers are a moving parade of viewers going by, quite as ad writers do. Also, to post a video via OEN guidelines, we are asked for at least a small lead-in, which does make sense.

Sam does both Collapse Chronicles and Humptydumptytribe, under somewhat different personas, the former being more "acceptably professional," and the latter more "letting it all hang out." I find I relate well to both.

As I continue to keep my feelers out for new websites or presenters who are newsworthy and as reliable as possible, I came upon Dissident Voice recently, with an excellent article pretty much based on the topic here. Sam has previously done two others along similar lines, one with Carolyn Baker and the other with Deb Ozarko. I found them both helpful, just as I found this one to be. Hopefully you will too.