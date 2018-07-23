 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Living In The Interesting Times Of The Russiagate Myth

By       Message Bill Willers       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/23/18

Author 8025
- Advertisement -

Living In The Interesting Times Of The Russiagate Myth

A year ago, July 24, 2017 to be exact, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS ) sent a memorandum to President Trump signed by 16 members representing a variety of intelligence organizations including military, NSA and CIA. The Memorandum begins with "Forensic studies of 'Russian hacking' into Democratic National Committee computers last year reveal that on July 5, 2016, data was leaked (not hacked) by a person with physical access to DNC computer. After examining metadata from the 'Guccifer 2.0' July 5, 2016 intrusion into the DNC server, independent cyber investigators have concluded that an insider copied DNC data onto an external storage device".

If the President missed it the first time, VIPS members Ray McGovern and William Binney resent it with some additional comments on Sunday, July 15 of this year, one day before Monday's Trump-Putin Summit in Helsinki. Just two days prior to that, July 13, the Special Counsel investigating Russian "meddling" in the 2016 election had issued indictments for 12 Russian intelligence officers, a timing obviously damaging to the Summit. McGovern and Binney alluded to, among other things, the "scarcely imaginable" digital tools of the CIA's new Digital Directorate, specifically the cyber-tool "Marble Framework", used to "obfuscate" and capable of planting fake evidence of Russian hacking. This information was given to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directly by Binney in October of 2017. It has also been sent to Special Counsel Robert Mueller and to the Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

- Advertisement -

The credentials of McGovern and Binney are sterling. McGovern, a 27-year CIA analyst, was Chief of the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch and chaired intelligence estimates for the President's Daily Briefing. Binney, 30+ years with NSA, was a cryptanalyst directing military and geopolitical analysis who developed the information processing system known as "ThinThread". The authors report that independent expert analysis indicates the so-called "hack" could not possibly have come from Russia, because the speed of DNC data being copied exceeded Internet capability for a hack from such a distance. Rather, it had to have come from the eastern U.S. They explain why very clearly in the Memorandum. The story that Russians helped Trump win the 2016 election by hacking (through a character known as Guccifer 2.0) information on Hillary Clinton from the DNC's computers, and then making it available to Julian Assange of Wikileaks, is false. It is a fabrication. The phenomenon of "Russiagate", repeated over and over, 24/7, for months leading into years by every media outlet imaginable until one feels dizzy, is false. VIPS independent analyses indicate that Assange got the data from someone who downloaded directly from DNC computers. An insider who "leaked".

The January 6, 2016 "Intelligence Assessment" blaming Putin for hacking is depicted by media as representing the opinion of the entire "Intelligence Community", which consists of 16 branches, 17 by some counts. It was actually written by a small number of handpicked individuals from only three: CIA, NSA and FBI. Moreover, the Assessment states only a "high confidence" of Russian involvement. No proof was offered, and none has been given since. And as McGovern and Binney write, "Handpicked analysts, of course, say what they are handpicked to say". Regarding intelligence personnel overall, Glenn Greenwald has discussed the history of U.S. intelligence error (e.g., Gulf of Tonkin, Iraq WMDs), its expertise at disinformation, the tendency to groupthink within its ranks, and the potential for threat to dissenters.

- Advertisement -

The word "treason" is thrown around a lot now as media and political figures strain to describe Trump as "Putin's puppet", "Putin's b*tch" and the like. But consider the fact that John Brennan, Director of the CIA in 2015 when the Digital Directorate was created, tweeted this on the day of the Summit: "Donald Trump's press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of 'high crimes & misdemeanors.' Not only were Trump's comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???." Think of it: He is asking Republican Patriots " what? Isn't that a call for overthrow in a time known for violence? Here we see a recent CIA head making such a call on a sitting President working on a foreign policy. And that's not treasonous?

It is now widely understood that the American Empire needs Russia-as-enemy to justify cramming the nation's treasure into its war machine, hence Russiagate. If ever there were a textbook example of repetition used as a means of creating a myth for the public mind, Russiagate would take the prize. It has been absolutely relentless. And the competing reality represented by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity is prevented a glimmer of exposure in mainstream news. Even entertainers are part of Russiagate messaging. On Friday, July 20, four days after the Summit, comedian Stephen Colbert, stated flatly "By now it is an established fact that Russian military officers hacked DNC servers to help get Donald Trump elected." Colbert's introductory monologues over the last year have consisted essentially of nothing but Trump bashing, often without any apparent attempt to present it as comedy.

McGovern and Binney added a "disclaimer" in the recent resend of their Memorandum: "We have no political agenda; our sole purpose is to spread truth around and, when necessary, hold to account our former intelligence colleagues. We speak and write without fear or favor. Consequently, any resemblance between what we say and what presidents, politicians and pundits say is purely coincidental. The fact that we find it is necessary to include that reminder speaks volumes about these highly politicized times."

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Bill Willers is emeritus professor of biology, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US Government Missing $21,000,000,000,000

AN ATTACK FROM HARVARD LAW ON THE ESCALATING 9/11 TRUTH MOVEMENT

"Anybody's Son Will Do"

Increasing Threats To The 9/11 Truth Movement

A Cashless Society: Orwell's Perfect 1984 Scenario

Alan Simpson, Social Security, and the Welfare Barons of the Livestock Industry

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bill Willers

Become a Fan
Author 8025

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 7 fans, 32 articles, 2 quicklinks, 142 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

At the time of this writing, there has not been any proof offered for Russian hacking of DNC data. Only an early "high confidence" from a handpicked few. Nevertheless, the apparently carefully-manufactured myth of Russiagate is still being reported as truth while there is a blackout on opposing information.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 23, 2018 at 2:38:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 