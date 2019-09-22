When Members Of Congress Ignore The Public

"The general population doesn't know what's happening, and it doesn't even know that it doesn't know. One result is a kind of alienation from institutions. People feel that nothing works for them." -Noam Chomsky

In 2017, academic economists found $21 Trillion dollars of "undocumented adjustments", mostly by Defense, for 1997-2015. The mind-numbing magnitude of that sum is easier to comprehend if one says "Twenty-one thousand billion". This has been ignored by major news media, although it was discussed on RT by Lee Camp . Given the enormity of the sum and the fact of it's being kept away from public attention, I sent letters by U.S Postal Certified Mail to both of my U.S. Senators, Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, requesting their attention to the issue. The letters were received at their Washington, D.C. offices on December 12, 2018, as confirmed by signatures. The text of the letters is shown below with pertinent links written out rather than hyperlinked, as was necessary for a written item sent by mail. The letter is self-explanatory.

It is infuriating that legislators ignore citizen concern over such issues. Ordinary correspondence to legislators always is followed by acknowledgment of receipt. The very fact that U.S. Senators from both parties snub this issue speaks volumes about the concealed nature of the issue itself as well as the indifference of these elected representatives. It also indicates rot at top levels of Defense, HUD, the Office of the Inspector General, the Government Accountability Office, the Congressional Budget Office, and most certainly the Federal Reserve. Very little of this monstrous federal government works for the people any more.

Dear Senator Baldwin (separately to Johnson):

In 2017, Mark Skidmore, a Michigan State University professor of economics specializing in public finance, was alerted by Catherine Austin Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), that the Army received an undocumented $6.5 Trillion for the single year of 2015. The sum was so staggering the professor thought it must be a misprint, but it was not. This is unconstitutional, as Article 1, Section 9 of the US Constitution stipulates that appropriations are to be made by Congress and that accounts are to be made public.

Skidmore then assembled a team and spent the summer of 2017 researching websites of the Office of the Inspector General (OIG). They discovered $21Trillion ($21,000,000,000,000) of undisclosed spending by the Departments of Defense (DOD) and HUD for the years 1998-2015 (i.e., just those two departments and for only that 17-year period). That enormous sum is greater than the entire federal U.S budget for 2015 of $3.8 Trillion and represents $65,000 for every U.S. citizen. Half of the sum ($11.5 Trillion) went to the U.S. Army alone. Here is a July, 2018 article on the issue out of Forbes, authored by Professor Skidmore and Professor Laurence Kotlikoff, and economist at Boston University.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kotlikoff/2018/07/21/is-our-government-intentionally-hiding-21-trillion-in-spending/#674dd2b54a73

Skidmore tried unsuccessfully to speak with upper level personnel at OIG, the Government Accountability Office and the Congressional Budget Office to get explanations. Following his attempts, websites from which his team obtained the information were taken down. The Government, aware it was being scrutinized, was attempting to hide the information. But the documents had already been downloaded by Fitts and Skidmore and can be viewed at this site:

https://missingmoney.solari.com/dod-and-hud-missing-money-supporting-documentation/

This issue is not being covered in news outlets. Back in 2012, then Representative Alan Grayson questioned Inspector General Elizabeth Coleman about $9 Trillion in off balance sheet transactions the Federal Reserve had entered into. A major function of the OIG is to track and provide accountability of governmental financial transactions. The 5-minute exchange, here videotaped, reveals that the Inspector General had no idea where that $9Trillion had gone, nor could she (or would she) identify anyone who could.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1QK4bblyfsc

What is described is high crime by any standard. We ask that you, our U.S. Senator, find answers as to where these many trillions of undocumented dollars came from and how they were used.

Sincerely, (signatures)