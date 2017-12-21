

The Pentagon Money Blackhole

On December 3, 2017, the website USAWatchdog, posted an interview of Michigan State University professor Mark Skidmore, an economist and specialist in public finance. Skidmore headed a team that had spent the summer pouring over data at websites of the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and had discovered $21 Trillion of undisclosed spending by the Departments of Defense (DOD) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the years 1998-2015. To put this staggering figure in perspective, it is five times the entire federal budget of $3.8 Trillion for 2015. It is larger than the oft-cited federal debt, and it represents $65,000 for each US citizen.

Skidmore had become aware through Catherine Austin Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of HUD, that the Army spent an unreported $6.5 Trillion for the single year 2015. That is more than 50 times the congressionally delegated budget in that year of $122 Billion for the Army. It seemed so insanely high that Skidmore decided to look more deeply, and that is when he gathered his team, largely of graduate students, and began to comb through governmental websites. Of the undocumented $21 Trillion that they discovered, $11.5 Trillion went to the Army alone.

The $21 Trillion of undisclosed spending for these two departments, as Skidmore has said, is "a red flag for fraud". It is also unconstitutional to a radical degree. Article 1, Section 9 of the US Constitution stipulates that:

"No money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by law; and a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money shall be published from time to time."

No room for misunderstanding there.

Even for an economist the sheer size of that amount of secret money is so mind numbing that Skidmore seems a bit overwhelmed as he states it differently: "Twenty-one thousand billion". And that is just what his team found for those two departments, and for that seventeen year period. Something is so seriously rotten in the Federal Government that it simply boggles the mind.

Skidmore attempted without success to speak with personnel of sufficient bureaucrat level at OIG (also with the Government Accountability Office and the Congressional Budget Office) so as to get some explanations. Following his attempts at contact, the websites from which he and his team had been collecting incriminating evidence were taken down. The Government, alerted to the fact it was being scrutinized, was suddenly attempting to hide information, making it unavailable for inspection by neutral parties. By that time, though, data collected by the team had been downloaded onto Solari.com, the website of Catherine Austin Fitts, under a heading "DOD and HUD Missing Money". Skidmore has expressed his hope that accountants will take the time to scrutinize the material.

Skidmore's team revealed that there was "a whole lot of money flowing in and flowing out". What was missing was information on where, exactly, the money was coming from and where, exactly, it was going. Moreover, nobody seems to know how much more such monetary secrecy there is, or how far within the Government it goes. Skidmore also states that it appears some records have been "erased".

The Federal Reserve creates the money supply for the United States, and presumably all financial transactions trace to and through it. From what other source could such trillions derive? Nevertheless, anything the "Fed" knows has not been made available to the citizens or to congressional representatives, as far as is known, and as this is written.

