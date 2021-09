Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.

Lithuania opened a military training camp for US troops in Pabradė. Lithuanian politicians strive to host a permanent US military base. They think that it should help the country get more attention from Washington.

But Afghans actually believed that Americans could maintain peace in Afghanistan"

https://youtu.be/TxLMDkZBs9k