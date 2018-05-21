Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Life or Death for the FCC

By       Message Laura Flanders       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/21/18

Author 47864

From Common Dreams

- Advertisement -

Let's face it, the FCC's mission to regulate communications media in the public interest, has been beaten to a pulp by politicians of both parties over the last two decades

From youtube.com: Ajit Pai responds to criticism regarding Net Neutrality {MID-293992}
Ajit Pai responds to criticism regarding Net Neutrality
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Grandayy)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

It's life or death for the Federal Communications Commission, and death may be the honest option.

Let's face it, the FCC's mission to regulate communications media in the public interest, has been beaten to a pulp by politicians of both parties over the last two decades. Now Trump's FCC chair, Ajit Pai, wants to kill the wounded agency off, and he may have done it, to all intents and purposes, when he and his two fellow Republican commissioners voted 3-2 to repeal net neutrality rules last December. The Senate may have just voted to annul the FCC's rollback, but this victory is largely symbolic, as the House has no intention of taking up similar legislation.

It would be easy to see this as an abdication of responsibility, but perhaps when Pai criticized net neutrality as a set of "outdated rules," he was right in a terrible way. The FCC is a relic of a bygone age. It dates back almost a century to a time when new technology was bursting with potential for use or abuse, and people were clear about the implications for democracy in a way we don't seem to be today.

- Advertisement -

Back then, the FCC's mission was forged by social movements that understood that the nation teetered on a brink. Would the US be the land of misogyny, white supremacy, militarism, anti-semitism and anti-immigrant bias, or something better?

Monopoly capital was accumulating unchecked, and while the social justice movements of the 1920s and 30s disagreed about many things, they understood from experience that no one of them stood a chance of shifting power or displacing arrogance without a functioning public information system. The future of the nation could only go in one direction if only those who could pay were allowed to have a say.

That's why FDR appointed Clifford Durr to the FCC. Durr was a civil rights attorney who pursued media justice with a social justice passion because he and the movements at his back believed that diversity, localism, and competition were the only media means to a civil, fair society.

All these years on, we live in a different age. New technology is exploding and capital is accumulating, but decades of paid propaganda have convinced many Americans that government has no business meddling in the business of media. Groups like the AFL-CIO and the NAACP have big-dollar donors and can buy big-dollar ads on the big bosses' media.

Reverse net neutrality? Open the floodgates to more media monopoly? Chairman Pai, a former staffer to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has in mind to accomplish all that and more. He leads the commission's Republican majority in lockstep, and they've already proposed radical reductions to Lifeline, the meager subsidy that helps low income people -- and especially victims of the 2017 hurricane season -- connect to doctors, nurses, and public assistance. Last year, they wiped out the Local Television Ownership Rule, which required broadcasters to maintain independent local stations too.

As for social responsibility? Big media corporations aren't ignoring the actual human cost of communications break-downs in Puerto Rico, they're just figuring out how to profit off it.

- Advertisement -

If we don't start learning from our history, and perhaps repeating some of it, we might was well start burning books. Anything with the word "Democracy" in the title.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Laura Flanders is the host of "GRIT TV" the new, news and culture discussion program aired daily on Free Speech TV (Dish Network ch. 9415) and online at the popular blog site Firedoglake.com. Flanders also hosts RadioNation, on Air America (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Welcome to Commonomics: How to Build Local Economies Strong Enough for Everyone

The Strange Sticking Power of Rick Santorum

Drone Strikes? What's To Feel Bad About?

Bill de Blasio: A Mayor for the New Economy

Healthcare Isn't Big Business Or Big Philanthropy! -- Ben Palmquist and Dr. Steffie Woolhandler

Wake Up, Liberals -- Either We Hang Together or We Fall Apart

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Nelson Betancourt

Become a Fan
Author 77911

(Member since Mar 31, 2012), 325 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

How do we fight back? What is to be done? Solutions, please. We know the FCC under this man is a disaster.

Democracy without its own media is like a song without music, a man without eyesight, a horizon without a sky. Democracy finds its vision through its voice, and if it is not allowed to speak its language, it dies for lack of imagination...

Submitted on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 1:41:06 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 