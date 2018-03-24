- Advertisement -

Anyone not familiar with Lee Camp and his show "Redacted Tonight," should be, imvso.

A brilliant, computer-quick thinker, stellar researcher, wide-ranging, in depth comedian, "takes the news from behind," as he puts it, even though he is typically well ahead of the meaning of the news and light years ahead of the MSM.

To me, Lee represents the best of the next generation and speaks his mind via political humor, I believe the hardest kind of humor to produce. He may be too fast and loud for some, but it is a small price to pay for news you won't likely get elsewhere. I admit that at times his truth-telling of what's really going on is too much even for me to handle in one session, but the more I see him, the more I respect him--a comment I use most sparingly. If you've seen him, I imagine you can easily agree; if not, be sure to at least watch one of his videos.

I saw this last night and most highly recommend it as a good starting point, and typical of all his shows. He's interviewed Chris Hedges and many other "leaders of humanity," in his regular and remarkable shows. You can laugh or cry, though you may well do both. Please do "have a look."