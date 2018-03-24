Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Lee Camp "takes the news from behind," with a brilliant sense of humor.

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/24/18

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (69 fans)
- Advertisement -

Anyone not familiar with Lee Camp and his show "Redacted Tonight," should be, imvso.

A brilliant, computer-quick thinker, stellar researcher, wide-ranging, in depth comedian, "takes the news from behind," as he puts it, even though he is typically well ahead of the meaning of the news and light years ahead of the MSM.

To me, Lee represents the best of the next generation and speaks his mind via political humor, I believe the hardest kind of humor to produce. He may be too fast and loud for some, but it is a small price to pay for news you won't likely get elsewhere. I admit that at times his truth-telling of what's really going on is too much even for me to handle in one session, but the more I see him, the more I respect him--a comment I use most sparingly. If you've seen him, I imagine you can easily agree; if not, be sure to at least watch one of his videos.

- Advertisement -

I saw this last night and most highly recommend it as a good starting point, and typical of all his shows. He's interviewed Chris Hedges and many other "leaders of humanity," in his regular and remarkable shows. You can laugh or cry, though you may well do both. Please do "have a look."

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 17 fans, 11 articles, 8 quicklinks, 2176 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

He's no George Carlin.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 at 12:09:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 