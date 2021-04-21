 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 4/21/21

Learning From Jody Williams

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512991
Message Jason Sibert


Killer Robots & Human Security | Jody Williams | TEDxGatewaySalon Jody Williams explains the move toward killer robots - the third revolution in warfare - and the threat these lethal autonomous weapons pose both to global ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TEDx Talks)   Details   DMCA

While nuclear weapons rightly draw a lot of attention from arms control organizations, they are not the only point of interest for arms control advocates.

Killer robots are also drawing attention. Peace activist and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Jody Williams recently sounded the alarm about killer robots in calling them a combination of artificial intelligence and weapons of war. She stated: "we do not need fully autonomous weapons that on their own can target and kill human beings. We need to use our resources so that the needs of people are met, not the needs of arms producers."

When asked about threats to the peace, she talked about the global arms industry.

"To my mind, the global obsession with weapons and violence while at the same time painting people who believe that peace is possible as intellectual 'light weights' who don't understand the harsh reality of the world are the two sides of the double-edged sword that keeps the world believing that only more weapons will keep us safe," said Williams. "The biggest threats are the 'modernization' of nuclear weapons and the new 'revolution' of weaponskiller robots. The weapons are fully autonomous and can target and kill human beings on their own. A devastating 'marriage' of artificial intelligence and weapons of war!"

Williams continues to speak out on landmines and points to the fact that they killed 5,000 people in 2019. The Landmine Ban Treaty has 164 state supporters, and the United States is not one of them. President Donald Trump did little on this issue, and President Joe Biden stated our country would not enter the treaty, as Biden fells landmines are a crucial part of our military arsenal.

Ms. Williams' voice is needed on the issue of killer robots and landmines, and one doesn't have to be an expert on nuclear weapons to know of their dangers. However, she never talks about the geopolitical tensions that are tearing the world apart and making the concept of international law close to obsolete on many issues. Russia and China, with an assorted group of allies, and the United States, with another group of allies, are balancing each other in an arms race. Biden's defense budget for next year is bigger than Trump's last defense budget!

There must be an effort on the part of the world's primary powers to push the conflicts out of the military sphere and into the social and cultural sphere. Law can only come about with the cooperation between all those who possess the power to make law possible!

Jason Sibert is Executive Director of the Peace Economy Project.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Escape from Authoritarianism

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

The Future of Security

President Biden's Foreign Policy Challenges

Toward a More Democratic World

Right-Wing Populism and Law and Order

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 