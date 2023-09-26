 
 
Arms Control and New START

The tensions between the United States and its geopolitical adversaries grow with each passing day, month, and year.

Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine continues to play out, and many are worried that a large war will break out if China invades Taiwan. However, there's a way we can turn down the tensions a bit - arms control. Writer Shannon Bugos addressed the subject of in her story "Three Months Later, still no US Arms Control Proposal to Russia". The United States has yet to send a written arms control proposal to Russia, three months after U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan first outlined the Biden administration's strategy and suggested arms control talks in a June address.

A National Security Council spokesperson said last summer that the US is open to discussing arms control with Russia, but also that Russia doesn't seem to be willing to do the same. In addition, the spokesperson noted the administration conveyed the proposal to Moscow but declined to elaborate at the time.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia's nuclear weapons arsenal remains necessary to ensure its national security, and he referenced Ukraine. He also said: "A great danger in the context of the Ukrainian conflict is linked with the fact that the United States and North Atlantic Treaty Alliance countries, while gearing up for confrontation, run the risk of becoming involved in a direct armed clash between nuclear powers. To prevent such an outcome, we must remind everyone about the existence of enormous military and political risks and send sobering signals to our opponents."

If Washington and Moscow do resume an arms control dialogue, the talks would likely focus on potential arrangements to follow the expiration of the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in early 2026, as stated by Bugos. Like arms control in general, the treaty represents security through fewer arms. Last summer, the US State Department released an annual assessment that said New START enhances US national security despite the ongoing dispute with Russia that has halted treaty activities, such as on-site inspections of nuclear weapons-related facilities and daily notifications on the status and the location of treaty-accountable items.

The renewing of New START uses the concept of international law to keep the conflict between the US and its allies and the China/Russia block and its allies within boundaries. It could be considered a start in what could be a happy ending to our current Cold War, hopefully. In time, if history plays its bright side, the expansionary tendencies of the China/Russia block will fade, and a more lawful world will emerge. Hopefully, the trend of authoritarian and totalitarian regimes will fade, and various forms of democracy will prevail, as this will rob the China/Russia block of an ideological weapon.

History doesn't always move in a peaceful direction, but all we can do is hope this time it does.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer of the Peace Economy Project

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
