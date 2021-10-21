 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/21/21

"Ladakh is now a matter of sovereignty for China"

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
While India is sticking to mutually agreed upon protocols and agreements with China regarding management of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it might be reviewed at the strategic level in the future, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Manoj Pande said Tuesday.

"In terms of our larger guidance, strategic guidance in terms of dealing with situation on the LAC is to respect the mutually agreed protocols and agreements, and that has been our effort, notwithstanding what has been the action or response from the other side. Consequent to what happened and what we need to do in the future, is something I reckon is being looked at the larger level."

Lt. General Pande's statement came after the failure of 13th round of China-India talks on October 10.

According to Pravin Sawney, an Indian defense export, the failure of talks was expected but what was not expected is a press release which was issued after the talks by the PLA's Western Theater Command which faces India. Two points were made: the first was that the PLA's says that now the border issue is about their sovereignty.

They have raised the level to the sovereignty so we have to recall what Chinese President Xi Jinping has been saying all along about sovereignty that there will be no compromise on that. Every inch of territory which has been bequeathed to China by the forefathers will be reclaimed.

So the PLA would want to reclaim South Tibet which is our state of Arunachal Pradesh, Sawney said adding: "And after it the events of 5th August 2019 in Jammu & Kashmir, when they (Chinese) have been unhappy and Ladakh have been made into Union Territory. Event Ladakh is now an issue of sovereignty."

The Second thing in the statement was rather condescending issue and here it says that India should cherish the hard won situation in the India-China border area. Now implicit in this was an ultimatum that at the next round of negotiation, it will be our way completely or there will be no negotiations at all.

The situation in the Western Sector of the India-China boundary, in eastern Ladakh, continues to remain vexed as China had refused to reach an agreement for disengagement from Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in Hot Springs during the last Corps Commander-level meeting on October 10. China had also refused to discuss the issues at Depsang Plains, where its troops are blocking India from accessing its patrolling limits, and the situation at Demchok, where some so-called civilians have pitched tents on the Indian side of the LAC.

Pravin Sawney sees two reason for China's stance: "Well I can think of two reasons, there is a political reason and there is a military reason. Let us start with the political reason. The statement made by Prime Minister Nrendra Modi on the 19th of June 2020, 4 days after the Galwan clash which happened on 15th June 2020, in my opinion will be remembered as the biggest paradox of our military history."

He went on to say that Prime Minister Modi is the same person who as a candidate in the 2014 general elections did something which no other candidate since independence in India has done. He brought in the China factor and he ridiculed the previous government, the Manmohan Singh government by saying that if his government comes into power, the Chinese expansionist policies will not be acceptable and they will be curbed.

Now if the grey zone operations are happening and the Prime Minister of the country is saying at the all political parties meeting on June 19, 2020, a message which was very clearly delivered to China as well, that NOBODY HAS ENTERED IN OUR TERRITORY, NOBODY IS SITTING IN OUR TERRITORY.

The message what China gets it, is that India under Prime Minister Modi lacks political resolve or stomach for a fight, Sawney pointed out.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
