Killer Cola

Neurosurgeon Dr. Norm Shealy notes that Newsweek (9/3, Gander) reports a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests "both sugary and diet soft drinks have been linked to an increased risk of death." The research, which included over 450,000 Europeans studied over an average of 16 years, found "participants who drank a lot of soft drinks were at a greater risk of death by any cause compared with those who drank the lowest amounts." He also referenced CNN (9/3, Lamotte), noting it reports the study "found those who drank two or more glasses of any type of soda a day had a higher risk of dying from any cause of death than people who drank less than a glass each month." Furthermore, the investigators "found men and women who drank two or more glasses a day of sugar-sweetened soft drinks had a higher risk of dying from digestive disorders, while those who drank the same amount of diet drinks had higher risks of dying from cardiovascular disease."

Looking at long-term studies in humans, Susan Swithers, a professor of psychological sciences at the Purdue University College of Health and Human Sciences noted, the results indicate that people who report drinking artificially sweetened beverages end up at higher risk than non-diet soda drinkers for lots of negative outcomes, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension and stroke, as well as dementia.

Newsweek notes that Trump drinks 12 diet colas per day.