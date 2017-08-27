Power of Story
Justice for Animals

I am sure you have probably voiced this thought on more than on one occasion -- if

there were no bad news -- there would be no news at all. In reality, thank God,

this is not wholly true, but today it seemed right as I found two stories regarding

animals which sadly proves that man is often cruel to them.

The petition on Force Change.com read "Seek maximum penalty for owner who

allegedly mutilated her puppy and left the animal in the woods." How lucky for

the pit pull puppy who was reportedly severely mutilated that she was found coming

out of the woods. She had to be taken to the critical unit in the hospital. The severe

wounds included "one on the side of her neck and one on top of her head" per Jaimi

Quesada of the Oakland Veterinary Referral Services. Appropriately, they named her

Amari which means miracle. Amari was to endure extensive surgeries, and at the

time of this writing, her entire head was still wrapped in bandages.

Her owner --31-year old Jennifer Visga was arrested in this case, but her motive for this

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Horse Racing Cruelty

Vote NO on Issue 2 if You Llive in Ohio

Leo Grillo/Delta Rescue

Suzana Megles

I hope that if you care about animals - you are watching Animal Rescues. I caught it this morning on TV. Have no specifics as to channel or time. Sorry. Can you imagine a kitten falling into a sewer? Yet amazingly the firemen called to the scene were able to find her and rescue her. God bless them!

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 at 6:50:40 PM

