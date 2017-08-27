- Advertisement -

I am sure you have probably voiced this thought on more than on one occasion -- if

there were no bad news -- there would be no news at all. In reality, thank God,

this is not wholly true, but today it seemed right as I found two stories regarding

- Advertisement -

animals which sadly proves that man is often cruel to them.

The petition on Force Change.com read "Seek maximum penalty for owner who

- Advertisement -

allegedly mutilated her puppy and left the animal in the woods." How lucky for

the pit pull puppy who was reportedly severely mutilated that she was found coming

out of the woods. She had to be taken to the critical unit in the hospital. The severe

wounds included "one on the side of her neck and one on top of her head" per Jaimi

Quesada of the Oakland Veterinary Referral Services. Appropriately, they named her

Amari which means miracle. Amari was to endure extensive surgeries, and at the

- Advertisement -

time of this writing, her entire head was still wrapped in bandages.

Her owner --31-year old Jennifer Visga was arrested in this case, but her motive for this

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5