Just another US fomented coup this time in Venezuela

By Dave Lefcourt

Venezuela: Maduro breaks off diplomatic and political relations with US Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro broke off diplomatic relations with the United States during an announcement ...
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on January 23, 2019 announcing all diplomatic relations with US broken and all US diplomats have 72 hrs to leave the country.

It's January 2019 and the following perfectly illustrates how the US conducts international relations which according to "official" Washington America doesn't interfere in the internal affairs of other countries or exercise hegemony over them as well.

The latest early yesterday had the Trump administration recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the countries interim president.

In response the legitimately elected government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro broke all diplomatic relations with the US giving all American diplomats 72 hours to depart the country.

Then last night US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued the following:

"The United States stands with interim President Juan Guaido, the democratically elected National Assembly, and the people of Venezuela as they peacefully restore constitutional order in their country. We stand ready to support interim President Guaido as he establishes a transitional government and carries out his constitutional duties as interim president, including determining the status of diplomatic representatives in the United States and other countries.

We welcome interim President Guaido's directive to all diplomatic missions in Venezuela that Venezuela intends to maintain diplomatic relations with all countries. The United States maintains diplomatic relations with Venezuela and will conduct our relations with Venezuela through the government of interim President Guaido, who has invited our mission to remain in Venezuela. The United States does not recognize the the Maduro regime as the government of Venezuela. Accordingly the United States does not consider former president Nicolas Maduro to have the authority to break diplomatic relations with the United States or to declare our diplomats persona non grata.

We call on the Venezuelan military and security forces to continue protecting the welfare and well-being of all Venezuelan citizens, as well as U.S. and other foreign citizens in Venezuela. We call on all parties to refrain from measures that are inconsistent with the privileges and immunities enjoyed by members of the diplomatic community. The United states will take appropriate actions to hold accountable anyone who endangers the safety and security of our mission and its personnel."

How's that for arrogant chutzpah.

Trump previously described the Maduro government as an "illegitimate regime", though Maduro was overwhelmingly elected to a 2nd term in last year's presidential election.

America's satellite regimes in Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Chile, Columbia, Paraguay joined the US recognizing Guaido as interim president as did Canada and the OAS, Organization of American States.

Meanwhile Bolivian President Evo Morales pledged his full support of Maduro against what he called the "claws of imperialism". Notably Russia, North Korea, Syria, Iran, Turkey all support the Maduro government.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova put it succinctly, "The US 'handpicking' of a government in Caracas perfectly illustrates the true Western sentiments toward international law, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of states". Leave it to the Russian's to state the truth, something one won't find in the pages of the New York Times or Washington Post that have become the complicit enablers and un-official organs of the US state.

The outrageousness of US actions goes beyond the pale. It's as if the Monroe Doctrine-its original intent was to keep the Western hemisphere free from European intervention but with US becoming a world power the doctrine essentially gave the US the right to intervene anywhere in its sphere of influence in this hemisphere-still applies.

Now with the US strutting about all over the world disregarding all norms of international law its openly acknowledged support for an obvious coup in Venezuela becomes the "new normal".

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Dave Lefcourt

Thomas Knapp

"Trump previously described the Maduro government as an 'illegitimate regime,' though Maduro was overwhelmingly elected to a 2nd term in last year's presidential election."

Yes, it's true that he was overwhelmingly elected.

In an election in which his regime disqualified all plausible opponents from running.

And after having had his pet Supreme Court claim to quash the elected National Assembly which his party couldn't get a majority in and rule the country by court decree until he could claim to have replaced it with a "Constituent Assembly" in which all seats that he didn't leave vacant were filled by members of his party's coalition.

But for some reason, the elected National Assembly just kept on ticking, utilized a provision in the country's Constitution that allows them to declare the presidency vacant, and appointed one of their members to that position.

Which is not to say the US should have any position at all on the matter, and certainly is to say that the US should butt the hell out on all fronts and let Venezuelans work out their own problems.

But there's no particular reason to link that position to the idea that the latest Latin American strongman dicator is, in substance, any different from, say Pinochet or Somoza.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 5:12:29 PM

Art Costa

Reply to Thomas Knapp:

An alternative to the MSM reporting: click here

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 6:26:31 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Art Costa:

The regime banned Henrique Capriles (who narrowly lost in 2014) from running against Maduro. That's a fact. It's a fact whether it's reported by the "mainstream" media or not.


The regime imprisoned former Chacao mayor Leopoldo Lopez and forbade him to run against Maduro. That's a fact. It's a fact whether it's reported by the "mainstream" media or not.


The regime banned former Caracas mayor Antonio Ledezma, former congressional VP Freddy Guevara, former Chacao mayor Ramon Muchacho, and former El Hatillo mayor David Smolansky from running against Maduro. Those are facts. They're facts whether they're reported by the "mainstream" media or not.


It's not that hard to win elections when you seize the power to forbid anyone who might beat you to run.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 6:38:18 PM

Lois Gagnon

Reply to Thomas Knapp:

Well it should be obvious that only the US and its pro-imperialist allies are allowed to pick winners and losers in elections both abroad and in their own countries. The hypocrisy is staggering.


And I wouldn't go comparing Maduro to Pinochet. There were bodies of dissenters littering the streets in that coup. I haven't heard any news of opposition protesters being dropped out of planes over open bodies of water.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 7:01:04 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Lois Gagnon:

"Well it should be obvious that only the US and its pro-imperialist allies are allowed to pick winners and losers in elections both abroad and in their own countries. The hypocrisy is staggering."


You seem to be mistaking my point.


I don't support the US meddling in Venezuela's elections. Or in any of its other affairs. Ditto every other country on Earth.


I don't have to pretend that Maduro is anything other than the dictator he is to oppose US meddling.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 8:04:43 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Reply to Art Costa:

Thanks for the link.

The Domino Theory as applied by the US to Southeast Asia may have been a ridiculous fabrication for imperialist war, but ironically the same theory aptly fits the aggression against Latin America by the US. For over a century the US has exerted its heavy handed control over the continent it calls "its backyard." But despite Operation CONDOR, School of the Americas' programs in counterterrorism, Ronald Reagan's savagery against Central American worker rebellions, the Eisenhower backed coups in Guatemala and Brazil and Nixon's murder of Allende in Chile, complete hegemony never fully succeeded until Obama redirected US attention away from Iraq to focus squarely on finishing the job.

Trump now finds himself in a position to pick the last fruits on the tree tended by his oily predecessor. Today he has his sights on Venezuela. Soon enough he'll focus on Bolivia.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 7:56:04 PM

Carol R Campbell

Reply to Thomas Knapp:

Get your facts right! The Regime [sic] "disqualified all plausible opponents from running." The Opposition refused to participate as they knew it was a losing proposition: They have lost every Election except for 2, since 1999.


It's much more exciting to set fire to maternity hospitals aand set up road blockades - blockades which inclute stretched wire at the height of a motocyclists neck. Venezuelan Workers use 2 wheel vehicles, as they are cheaper than cars. Several of them have been beheaded by these 'Blockades'.


This is another Coup in the same bucket as the 'Revolution' in Ukraine. The only thing missing are the platters of cookies provided by the US Ambassador!


A note to my friends: I will no longer edit my writing prior to posting: It ait pretty, and yes I could tighten up the language, but the alternative is writing one reply 2 or ther times and then have it vanish into the atmospherre.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 7:46:22 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Carol R Campbell:

"This is another Coup in the same bucket as the 'Revolution' in Ukraine."


You may very well be right. In fact, I think you are, and I fear that all this is a prelude to an actual US invasion.


But that doesn't make Maduro or Yanukovych "the good guys." Sometimes there aren't any good guys.



Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 8:08:07 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Reply to Thomas Knapp:

"[Maduro isn't] any different from, say Pinochet or Somoza." You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about Knapp.You come on this site and disrespect the thousands, some of whom were classmates of mine, who were tortuted and publiclay murdered by those two madmen. Go screw yourself.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 8:02:20 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to John Lawrence Ré:

The UN Human Rights Office says that Maduro's "security forces" have murdered, at a minimum, hundreds of political dissidents in the guise of "fighting crime." Some of them publicly in the streets, some of them after midnight raids on their homes.


Thugs are thugs, whether their thuggery is justified by "capitalism" or "socialism" or any other "ism." Someone's disrespecting your classmates. It isn't me.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 8:12:31 PM

Fred W

Reply to Thomas Knapp:

I'd like to get better information about the fairness of the most recent election. You may be correct about the specific "bannings" you site (or maybe not?), but I also know that Venezuela in recent years and decades has had many elections that have been judged fair by outside observers, and I also know that the opposition has used violence to try to paralyze the elected governments and used election boycotts to try to nullify election invalidation.

Again, I would really welcome information to show whether the government has used unfair means to control the last election or whether this is anti-government pleading.

Of course, even if there was some unfairness by the government, it is not at all obvious that a coup supported by imperialist thugs is the appropriate solution.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 8:04:37 PM

911TRUTH

  New Content

This is nothing new at all. We've been destroying Central and South American governments for over 100 years.

An Economic Hit Man Confesses and Calls to Action

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 7:18:29 PM

Michael Dewey

Reply to 911TRUTH:

Thanks, think Perkins sums up number one cause of the trash going on on the planet.


Then, I think "the church" not knowing and understanding what was kept secret in Daniel 8 and 12 causes most of the rest.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 7:45:13 PM

David Watts

  New Content

We are the self-appointed cops of the world. What would the world do without us? Just a wild guess, the world would be a better place.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 at 7:38:52 PM

