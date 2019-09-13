 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Jorge Ramos Was the Best Debate Moderator Yet

By (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Author 29155
From The Nation

The Univision anchor's brilliant questions got the best (and worst) out of Democratic contenders.

Jorge Ramos Challenges Joe Biden on Immigration at Houston Democratic Debate
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Young Turks)   Details   DMCA

Jorge Ramos delivered a master class in how to make a presidential debate meaningful as the Democratic contenders clashed in Houston Thursday night. The Univision anchor asked tough questions and got unexpected, revealing, and instructive answers from presidential candidates whom he pushed beyond their comfort zones with savvy inquiries about fires in the Amazon, veganism, and socialism.

For the candidates who were up to the task, the exchanges were exhilarating -- and empowering.

RAMOS QUESTIONS SANDERS ON SOCIALISM

That was certainly the case when Ramos opened a line of questioningabout Latin Americaa topic that he noted had not been touched on in previous debateswith a challenge to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders: "You admit that Venezuela does not have free elections, but still you refuse to call Nicolas Maduro a dictatora dictator. Can you explain why? And what are the main differences between your kind of socialism and the one being imposed in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua?"

Sanders made quick work of the first part of the question: "Anybody who does what Maduro does is a vicious tyrant. What we need now is international and regional cooperation for free elections in Venezuela so that the people of that country can make -- can create their own future." Then, he seized the opening Ramos had given him to explain his ideology:

"In terms of democratic socialism, to equate what goes on in Venezuela with what I believe is extremely unfair. I'll tell you what I believe in terms of democratic socialism. I agree with [what] goes on in Canada and in Scandinavia, guaranteeing health care to all people as a human right.

"I believe that the United States should not be the only major country on earth not to provide paid family and medical leave.

"I believe that every worker in this country deserves a living wage and that we expand the trade union movement.

"I happen to believe also that what, to me, democratic socialism means, is we deal with an issue we do not discuss enough, Jorge -- it's not in the media and not in Congress. You've got three people in America owning more wealth than the bottom half of this country. You've got a handful of billionaires controlling what goes on in Wall Street, the insurance companies, and in the media.

"Maybe, just maybe, what we should be doing is creating an economy that works for all of us, not 1 percent. That's my understanding of democratic socialism."

THE POLITICS OF VEGANISM

Ramos then turned to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker with one of the most distinctive questions asked so far in the 2020 debate season: "After the recent fires in the Amazon, some experts suggested that eating less meat is one way to help the environment. You are a vegan since 2014. That's obviously a personal choice, but President Trump and Brazil's President Bolsonaro are concerned that climate change regulations could affect economic growth. So should more Americans, including those here in Texas, and in Iowa, follow your diet?"

That drew laughs. Booker got even more laughs when he said, "First of all, I want to say no. Actually, I want to translate that into Spanish: No."

Then the senator showed his political skills, turning his answer into a reflection on farm issues -- a focus of his campaign, especially in Iowa -- that was informed and effective. "Let's just be clear," said Booker. "The factory farming going on that's assaulting this corporate consolidation of the agricultural industry, one of the reasons why I have a bill to put a moratorium on this kind of corporate consolidation is because this factory farming is destroying and hurting our environment. And you see independent family farmers being pushed out of business because of the kind of incentives we are giving that don't line up with our values. That's what I'm calling for."

Ramos had, again, asked a challenging question. And, again, an able contender had seized the opening and used it to their own advantage.

OPENING UP THE IMMIGRATION CONVERSATION

Ramos was at his strongest on the issue of immigration, where he led a number of the candidates -- including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris -- through discussions that allowed them to highlight their knowledge and their passion regarding the need to end the Trump administration's abuses. Warren, who had another strong debate night, declared that "a system right now that cannot tell the difference in the threat posed by a terrorist, a criminal, and a 12-year-old girl is not a system that is keeping us safer, and it is not serving our values."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about politics
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
  New Content

Did he talk about the bullshit from the DNC about deciding WHO should be in the debates?


Pray tell, what is your take on the clear and present fraud, in living color, on this "minor issue"?



Submitted on Friday, Sep 13, 2019 at 7:59:07 PM

Author 0
