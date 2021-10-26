JCPOA Trap

It seems many forget that a war with Iran will result in a cessation of the oil and gas shipments from the Persian Gulf, possibly for 5-10 years, or maybe longer. This by itself will damage the world's economy and will create hardships for many millions of people throughout the world.

Goreh-Jask pipeline project provides Iran with an alternative route for the country's crude oil exports that are currently carried out through the Strait of Hormuz. The pipeline will open a new gate for Iranian oil to the Indian Ocean by transferring it from Goreh in southwestern Bushehr Province to Jask on the shores of Oman Gulf.

Iran is not Afghanistan, all the attempts have been to keep Iran backward either by creating wars (e.g., Iraq) or similar to Reza and Mohammad Reza Shah's time to suffocate Iran so that its oil and gas could be easily transferred to Western countries.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) violated international accords for a member country of IAEA, NPT, and UN by offering fewer rights in comparison to other members. It was a bad agreement, and it was foolish of Iranian representatives to accept it.

Iran should reject efforts to reopen the JCPOA, contending the members were not and are not eligible to call for a new agreement while they failed to honor their obligations under the 2015 agreement. There was no balance between obligations and rights within the JCPOA.

The re-opening of JCPOA will bring chaos to the world peace. P5+1 agreement.

After six years (2015 signing), some members want to preserve the JCPOA and then expand it without compensating Iran for the losses it incurred in the past years but this approach should not be acceptable. Iran has made it clear that the JCPOA commitments cannot be implemented one-sidedly. Iran fulfilled its obligations, trusting the other members would do the same.

Iran was the only party that complied with its commitments. "In these circumstances, Iran took measures in the area of [uranium] enrichment and poured cement in one of its designated nuclear facilities requested in the agreement.

What is there to negotiate?

Sanctions that violate international accords.

P 5 +1 members should not be allowed to return to negotiating table and plead innocence - there is ample evidence that demonstrates how the P 5+1 members singled out Iran - and how they plan to re-negotiate to get more than before.

Killing half of Iranian population (about ten million) by starving them during WWII by British army is vivid in the memory of Iranian people, remembering that P 5+1 countries proved to be full of lies and deceits.

USA would rejoin the nuclear deal and lift some sanctions. Iran should not dismantle the progress in nuclear developments it has made over the last several years and thereby lose its leverage.

USA would then re-impose the sanctions it had lifted to demand a lengthening of the restrictions on Iran's program(s) and more on other issues like Iran's missile program.

