 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/26/21

JCPOA Trap

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 8028
Message Mohammad Ala

It seems many forget that a war with Iran will result in a cessation of the oil and gas shipments from the Persian Gulf, possibly for 5-10 years, or maybe longer. This by itself will damage the world's economy and will create hardships for many millions of people throughout the world.

Goreh-Jask pipeline project provides Iran with an alternative route for the country's crude oil exports that are currently carried out through the Strait of Hormuz. The pipeline will open a new gate for Iranian oil to the Indian Ocean by transferring it from Goreh in southwestern Bushehr Province to Jask on the shores of Oman Gulf.

Opening new oil export pipeline, Iran takes new step toward energy independence - Tehran Times

Iran is not Afghanistan, all the attempts have been to keep Iran backward either by creating wars (e.g., Iraq) or similar to Reza and Mohammad Reza Shah's time to suffocate Iran so that its oil and gas could be easily transferred to Western countries.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) violated international accords for a member country of IAEA, NPT, and UN by offering fewer rights in comparison to other members. It was a bad agreement, and it was foolish of Iranian representatives to accept it.

Iran should reject efforts to reopen the JCPOA, contending the members were not and are not eligible to call for a new agreement while they failed to honor their obligations under the 2015 agreement. There was no balance between obligations and rights within the JCPOA.

The re-opening of JCPOA will bring chaos to the world peace. P5+1 agreement.

After six years (2015 signing), some members want to preserve the JCPOA and then expand it without compensating Iran for the losses it incurred in the past years but this approach should not be acceptable. Iran has made it clear that the JCPOA commitments cannot be implemented one-sidedly. Iran fulfilled its obligations, trusting the other members would do the same.

Iran was the only party that complied with its commitments. "In these circumstances, Iran took measures in the area of [uranium] enrichment and poured cement in one of its designated nuclear facilities requested in the agreement.

What is there to negotiate?

Sanctions that violate international accords.

P 5 +1 members should not be allowed to return to negotiating table and plead innocence - there is ample evidence that demonstrates how the P 5+1 members singled out Iran - and how they plan to re-negotiate to get more than before.

Killing half of Iranian population (about ten million) by starving them during WWII by British army is vivid in the memory of Iranian people, remembering that P 5+1 countries proved to be full of lies and deceits.

USA would rejoin the nuclear deal and lift some sanctions. Iran should not dismantle the progress in nuclear developments it has made over the last several years and thereby lose its leverage.

USA would then re-impose the sanctions it had lifted to demand a lengthening of the restrictions on Iran's program(s) and more on other issues like Iran's missile program.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Mohammad Ala Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Iran, pronounced Eeran NOT Eye-ran...".> Hint: Italy: Eetaly not Eye-taly. Iran has been in the region properly termed 'West Asia' -- not the 'Middle East' for thousand of years. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Fear among World Citizens

The Imperative of the Chicago Convention

Historical Facts about Kurds

Yemen: Lessons to be learned.

What is there to negotiate?

The USA and Iran: Strains and Illegal Sanctions

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 12 fans, 39 articles, 71 quicklinks, 1926 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

After six years (2015 signing), some members want to preserve the JCPOA and then expand it without compensating Iran for the losses it incurred in the past years but this approach should not be acceptable. Iran has made it clear that the JCPOA commitments cannot be implemented one-sidedly. Iran fulfilled its obligations, trusting the other members would do the same.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021 at 9:54:25 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 