- Advertisement -

Justice Uri Shoham issued an unsigned arrest warrant on "anonymous", "subject to editing and phrasing changes", and in parallel applied unlawful sealing on the entire Supreme Court file. The Prison Service noticed Tax Authority whistle-blower Shuki Mishol of his pending imprisonment, based on such unlawful, fake arrest warrant. Both Supreme Court Justice Shoham and Prison Service Governor Ofra Klinger have so far refused to respond on requests to correct their errors. For 15 years, the justice system has been protecting the Tax Authority corruption figures, while persecuting the whistle-blowers. Judges are the crux of government corruption in Israel.



(Image by Shuki Mishol - by permission) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Figures 1. Shuki Mishol, former director of Tel-Aviv region VAT is the most senior of a group of 15 Tax Authority whistle-blowers. Mishol is now facing unlawful arrest -- the culmination of a 15 year long persecution of the Tax Authority whistle-blowers.

______

Former Tel-Aviv District Attorney Ruth David and her law office partner Ronel Fisher are now named defendants in an ongoing corruption trial. In her capacity as DA, David launched a persecution campaign against the Tax Authority whistle-blowers, including Shuki Mishol and Rafi Rotem. [i] According to Mishol, David's partner, Attorney Ronel Fisher tried to extort him. The couple was arrested after being caught in the act of accepting bribes in a suitcase full of cash from union boss, then under covert investigation for organized crime (later indicted), Alon Hassan. [ii] In their ongoing corruption trial it has been documented that David and Fisher had routinely sold covert criminal investigation materials from top Israel Police organized crime and corruption units to the investigation subjects. [iii] In a separate case, organized crime figure Amir Mulner [iv] claimed that the couple tried to extort him of USD 1 million. Initial media reports claimed that bribing judges was also part of the scheme, however that part of the scandal was hushed. Israeli Attorney General also refuses to further investigate or prosecute corruption claims, pertaining to Ruth David in her capacity as DA. Her prosecution is limited to corruption allegations after her retirement to private practice. Fisher was both a top attorney and a media figure, among his credits -- a "docu-reality' TV series - The Ten Commandments" [v]

- Advertisement -

______



(Image by Public- State of Israel) Permission Details DMCA



Figure 2. Supreme Court Justice Uri Shoham issued a perverted arrest warrant on whistle-blower Shuki Mishol, and in parallel, applied unlawful sealing on the entire court file. Regardless of repeat notices, Justice Shoham has so far failed to initiate corrective actions regarding the perverted arrest warrant and the perverted sealing. The combination of withholding court records and court files and perverting court records and court process has been known worldwide for generations as a hallmark of incompetent and/or corrupt courts.

______



(Image by Public- State of Israel) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Figure 3. Supreme Court Index of All Cases: 1322/17 - "Sealed". Public access to court records is denied. But no sealing request was filed in this case, and no "Publication Prohibition Decree" [gag order] was lawfully entered. Regardless, fraudulent IT systems of the Israeli courts (and likewise US courts) enable judges to arbitrarily and capriciously withhold court files and court records from public access. Moreover, the publication of "sealed" court records is a criminal offense. Therefore, such judicial conduct undermines not only integrity of the courts, but also Freedom of Expression and Freedom of the Press.

______



(Image by Public- State of Israel) Permission Details DMCA





(Image by Public- State of Israel) Permission Details DMCA



Figure 4. April 05, 2017 "Decision" by Supreme Court Justice Uri Shoham as received by fax by Appellant Shuki Mishol: Page 1 identifies the person, pertaining to whom the record was issued as "Anonymous". Page 5 says: "In sum, the Requester shall appear in Nitzan Prison on April 23, 2017 before 10:00 am, or as instructed by the Prison Service, for serving his penalty, holding an ID or a passport, and a copy of instant decision." The unsigned signature box says only "Judge", and the footnote disclaimer says - "subject to editing and phrasing changes". Following wide distribution of this "sealed" fake record (purportedly a criminal offense), the April 23, 2017 was delayed in the last minute -- currently scheduled for May 16.

______

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9