Israeli Government Chief Rabbi Exposes Religious Divisiveness Extends to the Hereafter



Israeli government Chief Rabbi David Lau

In the Jewish state of Israel, the top government rabbi, Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau (pictured above), wants the body of a gentile woman, who was pretending to be a Jew and who was buried in a Jewish cemetery in Jerusalem, to be exhumed. This is segregation and divisiveness beyond life, keeping the corpses of the self-proclaimed "chosen ones of God" separate from the unchosen gentile corpses.

If the gentile woman's body is not exhumed and removed from the Jewish cemetery, Lau wants a fence put around the grave of the gentile woman.

The unidentified woman was a Christian from the US. She emigrated to Israel under Israel's Law of Return for Jews. Her husband was born a Jew, but he joined Jews For Jesus, which is not recognized by most Jews as being a Jewish organization. He and his wife went to Israel as undercover Christian proselytizers, due to the Jewish state's frowning on attempts by non-Jews to convert Jews to their religion, primarily to Christianity. (Israel has a law against people trying to convert minors from Judaism, and last year it pulled GOD TV from Israeli airwaves because its programing was intended to entice Jews to leave Judaism for Christianity.) The deceased woman's husband has since become an Orthodox Jew, apparently leaving Jesus behind.

Judaism has a long history of opposition to Jews leaving Judaism for other religions. Deuteronomy 13:6-11 has God instructing the Jews to kill by stoning their family and friends who attempt to get them to join a different religion. Of course, it wasn't God giving that command, it was the Jewish clergymen who wrote the Bible and who were afraid of losing their income, power and status if Jewish people abandoned the superstition of Judaism. This fear the clergy have of people leaving the religion/superstition they benefit from is not unique to Jewish clergy; it infects all clergy. That is a key reason why religions are so divisive for humanity.

When I read that the cemetery in question was in Jerusalem, I couldn't help but wonder if it was the cemetery the anonymous author of the Gospel of Matthew claims dead people came back to life at on the Friday afternoon when Jesus allegedly died. According to Matthew 27:50-53, these zombies then hung-out at their graves until Sunday morning when Jesus also came back to life, at which time they all went into Jerusalem "and appeared unto many". (Here is a link to the World Union of Deist page about this nonsense.)

The divisiveness of the various man-made "revealed" religions is a major reason there is so much religious violence and hatred in our world today. As a profound and meaningful counter to this problem created by the "revealed" religions, Deism unites people by helping people to become people of God-given reason rather than people of clergy-concocted "faith".

Albert Einstein, who held Deistic ideas about God, warned us that in the nuclear age we are now in, our survival depends on our ability to develop a new way of thinking. Einstein wrote,