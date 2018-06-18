- Advertisement -

Following the recent massive protests in Amman and other provinces over tax increases and subsidy cuts, Jordan received $2.5 billion of aid from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE. Now, Israel officially expressed its gratitude to U.S. for convincing the Arab Muslim countries to pledge this aid package to Jordan.



"I'm grateful to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his great effort to convince Saudi Arabia along with UAE and Kuwait to support Jordan to overcome its economic crisis. The weakening of the Kingdom of Jordan and the risk of Arab uprising repeat have a direct impact on the security of Israel," tweeted Ron Dermer, Israel's Ambassador to the United States.

