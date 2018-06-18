Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Israel is grateful to Mike Pompeo for Supporting Jordan

From flickr.com: Secretary Pompeo Addresses Reporters in Washington {MID-298221}
Secretary Pompeo Addresses Reporters in Washington
(Image by U.S. Department of State)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Following the recent massive protests in Amman and other provinces over tax increases and subsidy cuts, Jordan received $2.5 billion of aid from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE. Now, Israel officially expressed its gratitude to U.S. for convincing the Arab Muslim countries to pledge this aid package to Jordan.


(Image by Ron Dermer)   Permission   Details   DMCA

"I'm grateful to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his great effort to convince Saudi Arabia along with UAE and Kuwait to support Jordan to overcome its economic crisis. The weakening of the Kingdom of Jordan and the risk of Arab uprising repeat have a direct impact on the security of Israel," tweeted Ron Dermer, Israel's Ambassador to the United States.

