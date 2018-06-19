Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Threatening Shadow of John Bolton over the Korean Peninsula

John Bolton
Donald Trump's national-security adviser believes that the White House approach to North Korea is not efficient and productive. Famous for his radical views, Bolton argues that direct nuclear talk, International economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure against Kim regime are not the working strategies. He asserts that "sanctions might have made a difference 15 years ago, before North Korea tested its first nuclear weapon, but they won't today."

He counts these strategies as wasting of time and urges for striking North Korea. Bolton persuades China to not support the regime in North Korea. He also said it is ridiculous if President Jae-in believe that his administration is able to protect the security and independence of South Korea without the presence of U.S. forces. He maintained that the South Koreans are practically incapable and helpless to protect their own people and country. So, United States obviously has already South Korea's agreement before using force against North Korea.

Thus, it is not surprising that in South Korea, many say John Bolton is the key player in the sudden problems in the diplomatic process. According to The Washington Post, Chung Dong-young, former unification minister and currently a lawmaker believes, "there are several land mines on the way to the summit between North Korea and the U.S., one of those land mines just exploded: John Bolton." It seems that the hostility between John Bolton and South Koreans is escalating. We should wait to see how far Bolton can make use of his influence on Trump against South Korea.

 

